The Bayou Vermilion District Board voted Tuesday to authorize a second audit, without knowing the cost, from the same Metairie firm that conducted the controversial Lafayette Utilities System forensic audit.
The audit was largely pushed by newly-appointed BVD board members who replaced several who resigned in July after objecting to a move by the Vermilionville board and staff to release a statement of support in the wake of the George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Employees and others accused the board of retaliating against Vermilionville for the George Floyd statement and of being part of the anti-tax group Citizens for a New Louisiana.
Finance Committee Chairman David Eaton, appointed in July by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, requested the special meeting Tuesday specifically to call for a vote to hire Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs to conduct a second audit of BVD and its affiliate Vermilionville, a living history museum.
Three BVD board members "definitely have an agenda here," employee Jake Snyder said during the meeting. The Metairie auditing firm the new board members want to hire is supported by a group that "wants to burrow in and burn it down from the inside out," stripping funding from Vermilionville and risking people's jobs "because they don't say what you want them to say. Because we did something early in the year you don't agree with."
The new commissioners, Eaton said, "Want to start with a clean slate. We want to make sure we understand all the finances and everything is in order." An independent audit, he said, will show them "where all the money is going" because the current audit doesn't do so to the board's satisfaction.
The BVD, funded with a parish wide property tax, pays more than $23,000 a year to Wright, Moore, DeHart, Dupuis and Hutchinson CPAs of Lafayette for an annual independent audit. The audit for Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019, was presented to the board in September. It includes nine pages outlining the various areas of financial operation tested for the audit.
Eaton said he has not contacted the Metairie firm about another audit and doesn't know how much it will cost, but he received positive reviews of their work by other governmental bodies. He and other board members want the audit conducted before the budget process begins in December, which is the end of the fiscal year.
Kolder, Slaven and Company, CPAs, is paid by the BVD to serve as its internal controller, balance bank statements and prepare monthly financial statements, Christie Dunn of Wright, Moore said. Kolder, Slaven, she said is not independent because it makes management decisions. Her firm, she said, reviews the Kolder, Slaven financial documents as part of its audit process. Dunn said her firm conducts compliance checks in accordance with standards and is independent.
The new board members questioned Dunn about using financial documents provided by Vermilionville and Kolder, Slaven for the audit.
"We're attempting to see from a different angle and perspective where we are financially," board member Mark Wiltz, appointed by the City Council effective Oct. 1, said. "Maybe another firm can determine where we're lacking."
Board President Thomas Michot said it's premature to order a second audit.
"We can do it later if things still don’t add up," Michot said.
"I'm not saying the numbers won't add up," Eaton replied.
"You told me that on the phone the other day," Michot said.
When a board member suggested more money is spent on Vermilionville than on the BVD and bayou cleanup operations, the primary mission of BVD, CEO David Chermie invited board members to sit with him to discuss how things operate.
Michael Martin, president of the Vermilionville Foundation, said the board seems to have a problem with the CPA firm, not the audit.
"As a taxpayer," he said, "the idea of committing to something that you do not know cost of is insulting to me."
Michot was the only board member present to vote against authorizing a second audit.