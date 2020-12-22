Shelby Wills, 28, had recently made changes in her life that her family felt hopeful about.
The once homeless mother of five returned to school this year to become an EKG technician. She had an apartment of her own and managed to get presents for her children with help from a community organization. She seemed to be overcoming a lifelong battle with depression, finally prioritizing the needs of herself and her family.
But one week before Christmas, during a phone call with her parents and younger sister, that hope was shattered.
"We were all on the phone when she got hit," said her 17-year-old sister, Katrina Wills. "We all heard it."
Neither Katrina Wills nor her parents knew exactly what they were hearing. The 15-minute phone call just ended abruptly. They tried calling her back without success.
Her family would learn two hours later that Shelby Wills had been struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a dark highway near her apartment.
"It went from us hearing everything to just silence," Katrina Wills said. "Just a loud click or something and then nothing. We tried to call her back before the state trooper showed up at our house."
Louisiana State Police believe the crash, which happened at about 10 p.m. Dec. 17 on La. 93 near Rue de Belier, was accidental.
The driver of the SUV, who was uninjured, passed a breathalyzer test and displayed no signs of impairment, according to police. The crash, which remains under investigation, happened along a poorly lit stretch of the highway, which is also known as Dulles Drive.
Shelby Wills' family has hoped to meet the driver after being told how distraught the person was in the aftermath.
"They said how miserable he was, how he didn't even see her," said Shelby Wills' mother, Melissa Taylor. "I would really like to talk to him and let him know this: It's not his fault. We don't blame him. We feel like we need that closure to meet him."
Shelby Wills' family believes she was walking to a convenience store to buy cigarettes when the crash happened.
During the call with her parents and sister, Shelby Wills sought reassurance that she was loved. It was a regular conversation, according to her family.
"This is an ongoing thing," Taylor said. "She had called to make sure we still loved her. She wanted to know why she wasn't good enough for somebody to stay. I told her she was good enough. She is enough."
Now, as Taylor and her husband work through the grief of losing their daughter, they're also trying to provide for the five children she left behind.
"We're their grandparents, but we're Mom and Dad too," said Don Wills. "We love them twice as much."
Taylor and her husband live on a fixed income in a modest three-bedroom trailer in Carencro.
He is a retired police officer who later suffered an on-the-job injury while working in the oilfield. She is a two-time cancer survivor who was already helping to raise three of her daughter's children before she died.
Katrina Wills and her 22-year-old brother Chris Wills live at home with their parents. Katrina Wills is also pregnant, expecting to welcome a daughter in March.
"It's going to be hard," Katrina Wills said. "We can't even leave altogether if we wanted to because there's nine, fixing to be 10, of us. We only have a van that holds five."
Brittany Jones, who helped the family with Christmas gifts, knew she had to do something after learning about the crash. She said the family had been so grateful for her help ahead of the holiday.
"I have been taken aback by their gratitude and humbled by their tears of appreciation for all of the kindness that strangers had shown these kids. They said that their hope has been restored," Jones said.
Jones created an online fundraiser for the family in the hopes of helping them secure housing and transportation for their growing, multigenerational family.
About $3,000 has been raised in three days since the GoFundMe began.
"It is hard to wrap one's mind around this. Unfortunately, we cannot turn back the clocks, but as a community of empathetic people, I am hoping we can restore their faith over time," Jones said. "2020 has been a tragic nightmare for so many. What this family is going through, though, is unfathomable. The last thing they need is to be overwhelmed with the worry over money."
On Tuesday afternoon, Shelby Wills' family brought her cremated remains to their Carencro home.
It was important for them to have her home in time for Christmas so she could be with her children as they opened their presents.
"We'll celebrate," Taylor said. "I'll have her ashes home, and we'll have all the presents from her. We'll give them to the kids and say, 'This is the last thing y'all will get from your mom, so y'all need to treasure this. You'll always have that memory that she gave you.'"
The family has been thinking back fondly to a day they spent together earlier this month at her home in the Ile des Cannes neighborhood of rural Lafayette Parish.
They painted Christmas ornaments and sang together. Shelby Wills even brought out a tourniquet, stethoscope and blood pressure machine to practice what she'd been learning in school.
"She listened to my baby's heartbeat," Katrina Wills said.
"She was so happy," Taylor said. "She was finally changing her life."
Taylor nicknamed her oldest child Angel Eyes when she was born. She continues to refer to her oldest child by that nickname, although it's taken on a new meaning now.
"She's at peace now," Taylor said. "She's not hurting any more in this world. She's finally good enough for herself."