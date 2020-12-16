Friends and family members mourning the death of a worker at the Avery Island salt mine, where a roof collapsed Monday morning, have take to social media to express their grief.

Two miners were killed in the collapse. They were identified by the Iberia Parish coroner as 27-year-old Lance Begnaud of Broussard and 41-year-old Rene Romero of New Iberia.

Friends described Begnaud as a "big, goofy Teddy Bear," someone always trying to make people smile.

He is also described as a devoted husband and loving father of two little girls. His wife, Alexandra, is apparently pregnant with the couple's son.

Alexandra Begnaud posted on Facebook Tuesday night:

"I just want to thank everyone for all the love, support, comfort and prayers at this time! As we are torn into pieces and our hearts are shattered and lost for words, we are trying to keep the faith within us! My dear husband will be missed so so so very much by everyone!"

Funeral arrangements are pending.