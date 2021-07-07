The man accused of killing a Lafayette Police officer and wounding three others cannot be acquitted by a split jury, according to a 15th Judicial District Court judge’s ruling.
Ian Howard, 31, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2017 fatal shooting of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook, as well as three non-fatal shootings on the same night. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Middlebrook’s death, which will be tried separately after three attempted murder counts.
Howard’s lawyers argued that last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling forbidding non-unanimous jury verdicts applied only to convictions, and not to acquittals. They also pointed out that Louisiana’s state constitutional amendment doing away with split verdicts applies only to alleged offenses committed after 2018.
Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett disagreed, highlighting a recent state appellate decision siding with prosecutors on the same question.
The Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Ramos v. Louisiana variously referred to convictions and verdicts, without specifically addressing whether the prohibition on 10-2 verdicts also applied to acquittals. The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in April acknowledged the ambiguity, but also found that the opinion overall “spoke in terms of non-unanimous verdicts, not non-unanimous convictions.”
In her July 1 decision, Garrett found that a jury “verdict” by definition includes all types of decisions.
The 3rd Circuit also found that the three-year-old state constitutional amendment’s restriction to post-2018 offenses did not automatically allow split verdicts in earlier offenses. To the contrary, the court said the Ramos decision — which it said outlawed all split verdicts — applied to earlier offenses.
Any allowance for split verdicts in state law has limited impact on Howard’s fate, since it applies only to non-capital cases. Howard’s attempted murder trial is scheduled to begin April 25, 2022, with the capital murder trial to follow.
Howard is next due in court for a motions hearing on July 16.