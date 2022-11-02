An attempt to tie proposed pay raises for some Lafayette City and Parish Council staff to pay raises for some of Mayor-President Josh Guillory's top administrators failed Tuesday.
The councils voted unanimously several times in recent months to reject large pay raises, some exceeding $30,000 a year, for Guillory's directors and top administrators. Guillory had proposed the raises during the summer in his 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year that started Nov. 1.
When the councils on Tuesday considered an introductory ordinance granting pay hikes to the top three staff in the council office, Parish Councilman Josh Carlson on Guillory's behalf tried to tie the move to pay raises for Guillory's administrators.
The councils introduced an ordinance giving the council clerk a $5,000 raise, senior administrative assistant a $7,500 raise and assistant council clerk a $10,000 raise. Those raises also previously were rejected by the councils but now have council support.
Carlson asked the Parish Council to delay final approval of the council staff raises by two weeks to allow council leaders to meet with administration to discuss and propose administration pay raises that could be acted on in conjunction with the council staff pay raises.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin rejected that plan, saying he, as finance chairman, met with council staff to work out the level of pay raises and reasons why they are justified, such as professional certifications. Guillory never discussed administration pay raises with him, Naquin said, and he sees no reason the two should be linked.
"I just don’t think it’s fair," Naquin said. "I don’t think there's enough justification to defer this."
Guillory said he discussed the raises with council chairpersons. He asked to delay final adoption for two weeks to allow for review of what raises would do to manning tables that require pay separations in some instances.
Carlson's motion to defer the council staff raises for two additional weeks failed for lack of a second.
The Parish and City Councils unanimously voted to introduce the council staff pay raises.
Meanwhile, the councils adopted an ordinance setting salaries for administrative staff not protected by civil service rules. The ordinance corrects errors made previously with some salaries and returned the chief administrative officer's salary to its previous level. It also granted a $9,500 raise to a senior communications specialist, bringing that salary to $55,411 a year.
The raise is justified, Carlson said, because the person in that position is doing work in-house that previously was outsourced, thus saving money.
The ordinance adopted Tuesday did not include a pay raise for CAO Cydra Wingerter. Guillory's proposed budget included a $32,000 annual pay hike for Wingerter that would have brought her salary to $172,500.
A raise for the CAO may not be a dead issue, though. Carlson said the ordinance sets aside Wingerter's raise "for future discussion."