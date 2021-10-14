A man who sued two police officers and Lafayette Consolidated Government after he was bitten by a police dog lost his appeal this week.
The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that 15th Judicial District Court Judge Laurie Hulin made no errors in dismissing the lawsuit filed in 2013 by Jovan Jackson.
Jackson alleged in his lawsuit that he suffered permanent injury to his right arm after a Lafayette Police officer released his K-9 partner on the man in September of 2012 after his girlfriend threw his clothes out of the house they shared and locked him out following an argument. He admitted in his lawsuit that he climbed into the house through a window, prompting his girlfriend to call the police.
When police arrived, Jackson told them his name was the only one on the rental receipt for the house. He admitted in his lawsuit that he continued to argue with officers Ryan Beard and Ben Smith, who sicked the police dog on him.
Jackson said the police dog would not release his arm, even after repeated instructions by the officers. According to the lawsuit, Jackson's injury required emergency surgery and caused permanent impairment. He sought damages in excess of $50,000.
Appeals Court Judge Billy Howard Ezell's said in a narrative attached to the decision that Beard allegedly entered the house by removing an air conditioning unit from a window after his girlfriend barred him from the house. Seven times Beard ordered Jackson to get on the ground, but the man refused, stepping off a porch and advancing towards the officer who then released the police dog on him.
The court ruled that Jackson failed to provide evidence of negligence by the officers.