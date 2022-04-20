City officials are set to repeal a law that makes it a crime to beg for money on public property.
The city was slapped with a federal lawsuit in November by a homeless man who was arrested twice in 2020 under an ordinance making it a misdemeanor crime to beg and solicit money on streets, sidewalks and parks.
A city prosecutor changed the charges to holding a sign soliciting alms. One count was dropped. George Henagan pleaded no contest to the second count and was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail.
The lawsuit challenges local ordinances and a state law that criminalizes simple obstruction of a highway of commerce and alleges Henagan's arrest violated the 1st, 4th and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, including the right to free speechm and the Louisiana Constitution.
The City Council voted to introduce an ordinance Tuesday repealing part of the city code titled "Begging and Soliciting Money" and part of another code regarding criminal mischief. The ordinance returns to the council April 3 for final adoption.
In August 2020, Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in an attempt to rein in panhandling, wanted the City and Parish Councils to adopt an ordinance that would have criminalized standing or sitting within 36 inches of roadways and medians. The ordinance did not use the term panhandling because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled panhandling is not illegal.
When the councils did not approve the ordinance, Guillory ordered the police department to enforce existing local ordinances and state statutes that prohibit begging and soliciting and criminal mischief. A special panhandling task force of the police department was created and signs were installed in the city warning people that "Panhandling is not safe."