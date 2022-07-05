After telling the City Council last week to hire an auditor to answer questions about drainage project funding, contracts and bid laws, including questions about the clandestine removal of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Tuesday accused some of making the issue political.
At a June 7 meeting, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook requested the Guillory administration provide answers within two weeks to 18 questions, some dealing with the no-bid spoil bank removal project, along with information on nine drainage projects authorized through city, parish and joint ordinances, including detention pond construction and Bayou Vermilion Flood Control projects.
Cook's questions preceded by just a week an investigative story by The Current that suggested LCG overpaid for the St. Martin Parish property where it removed the spoil bank and may have violated public bid laws.
Guillory responded in writing June 24 to Cook and Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin, saying it would take too much of his staff's time to research and respond to the questions when they already are under pressure preparing the 2022-23 Lafayette Consolidated Government budget which is scheduled to be unveiled at a 5:15 p.m. July 19 meeting.
The mayor-president suggested the councils hire an auditor to answer the questions since most are legal and financial and the answers would be viewed by the public as more legitimate than responses by the administration.
Cook noted Tuesday that she didn't get answers to her questions from Guillory.
He responded with a list of accomplishments since he took office in January 2020 then added, "I understand that there are some on this council that didn’t want me to win the election and some don't want me to get re-elected. I did get elected. I am the mayor-president of Lafayette."
Some might not like that he is a conservative Republican, Guillory said, but the administration and councils are one team that should work for a better Lafayette for residents.
"It feels like a small but very vocal group of people seem to want me to fail," he added, calling a flood of public records requests that used hundreds of man hours and produced over 6,000 pages "clearly a coordinated effort."
Guillory said he didn't appreciate attempts to drown his administration and staff in work to answer Cook's questions.
Both Cook and City Council Vice Chairman Glenn Lazard told Guillory the questions were not intended to be political.
"We as a council are just doing our job," Cook said. "We have questions we have to answer on our end."
She suggested Guillory and his staff could have answered some of the questions for the council since they answered them for public records requests.
"It would be naïve on our part to ignore some of the things that have occurred as it relates to these various projects," Lazard said. "So you're the one making it political. Not us."
LCG lost two lawsuits after expropriating land for detention ponds related to two flood control projects. Both are under appeal. A third lawsuit over the St. Martin spoil bank project is in federal court.
The City Council on Tuesday agreed to move $500,000 to public works to be used mainly for modeling as part of the comprehensive stormwater plan and introduced an ordinance allocating $700,000 for Digby Avenue detention ponds.
The Parish Council, also on Tuesday:
- Allocated $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to public works for the Coulee Mine flood control project.
- Amended the 2021-22 budget to account for $22 million in state non-recurring funds for the Bayou Vermilion flood control project.
- Moved $545,000 from Bayou Vermilion Flood Control Chappuis project and $1.8 million from the Oak Springs flood control project to the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project.