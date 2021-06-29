There's more than one path available to amend, abolish or replace the Lafayette Parish home-rule charter, including a few methods that allow residents to take matters into their own hands.
The Protect the City Committee is working on a final report to the City Council that appointed it to answer a series of questions focused on whether the consolidation of some services by the city and parish in 1996 has been beneficial or harmful to the city.
The committee recommends in its draft report the convening of a charter commission to consider a path to reorganizing or abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The Lafayette Parish Council, meanwhile, is expected to consider at its July 5 meeting creating a similar committee.
The next step could be the appointment of a charter commission by the City and Parish councils, which would require a simple majority vote of both councils, at least three out of five City Council members and three out of five Parish Council members. The charter doesn't address this and state law also doesn't specify, so it appears a simple majority vote applies.
If the charter commission calls for an election to amend or revoke the charter, the councils are required by state law to call the election. The councils would not have the option to revise what would appear on the ballot, so convening a charter commission essentially takes the matter out of the hands of elected officials.
A majority of the Parish Council does not at this time appear to support the appointment of a charter commission. Instead, some on the Parish Council said they'd like the two councils to work together to propose amendments to the charter. If that's the route taken, a super majority or two-thirds vote — four out of five — of the City and Parish council members is needed to call an election to amend or abolish the charter, according to the existing charter.
Registered voters have several options to take matters into their own hands if they aren't satisfied with the councils' action or inaction.
The first option would require the City and Parish Councils to call an election so citizens can elect seven to 11 people to serve on a charter commission, according to Louisiana Revised Statute 33:1395 and Article 6, Section 5(B) of the 1974 Louisiana Constitution. Citizens may circulate a petition for 60 days with a goal of collecting at least 10,000 signatures from Lafayette Parish's registered voters. Once the signatures are certified as legitimate, the councils would be required to call the election.
As of June 1, there were 159,704 registered voters in the parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
The second option available to citizens is outlined in Section 7-03(A) of the home-rule charter. Citizens may force the councils to call an election to amend the charter by gathering in a 60-day time frame signatures from at least 15% of registered voters in the city and 15% from registered voters in the parish. That would be 10,241 signatures needed in the city of Lafayette and 23,956 needed in the parish.
Once on the ballot, a majority of voters in the city of Lafayette and the parish as a whole, including the city of Lafayette, would be needed for passage.
The third option applies only if citizens want the councils to call an election to repeal the charter. According to Section 7-03(A) of the charter, citizens may circulate a petition gathering signatures from at least 20% of the registered in both the city and the parish, according to the home-rule charter. That would be a required 13,655 signatures from registered voters in the city of Lafayette and 31,941 signatures from registered voters in the parish.