Detention facilities in Louisiana that lost population and funding under Gov. John Bel Edwards criminal justice reform measures have benefited contracts to house asylum seekers. In some cases, facilities did not meet the federal goverment's criteria to establish a need for the facility. And in many cases, the entities managing the facilities are paid as much as three times what the state previously paid per inmate.

The immigration detention system has become a multi-billion dollar a year enterprise, according to government contracts. And Immigration Customs and Enforcement has increasingly denied asylum seekers parole and prolonged their average detention time in some Louisiana ICE facilities, according to immigration lawyers, activists and published reports.

In 2012, data from the Pew Charitable Trust showed the overall inmate population in Louisiana reached almost 40,000. That began to change in 2017 when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed bipartisan legislation aimed at reducing the prison population.

During the first full year that the criminal justice overhaul was in place, Louisiana’s prison population dropped by 1,342, according to prison system data. By 2020, it dropped to 27,000 inmates across the state.

But the detention facilities have remained a robust business for private service providers in Louisiana, state and federal data shows, as they transitioned to detention centers for immigrants coming from the U.S./Mexico border seeking asylum.

Louisiana ICE centers ignore agency protocol on release of asylum seekers, advocates, immigrants say Hundreds of asylum seekers at the ICE detention centers in Louisiana are being forced to pay for private transportation options to get to an a…

Between 2017 and May of 2020, ICE entered into 40 new contracts with local bodies and private contractors for new detention space, according to a Government Accountability Office report published in January 2021.

The report doesn't specify how many of the facilities were in Louisiana. But a report by the Associated Press in 2019 showed that eight Louisiana jails began housing asylum seekers and other migrants in 2018. The facilities were managed under new agreements signed by ICE with local jails and contractors or subcontractors such as GEO Group, CoreCivic, and LaSalle Corrections.

In 2020, the Department of Homeland Security provided ICE about $3.14 billion to operate the immigration detention system. However, the January GAO report found numerous instances in which the need for facilities was not proven.

“GAO’s review of ICE’s documentation found that 28 of 40 of these contracts and agreements did not have documentation from ICE field offices showing a need for the space, outreach to local officials, or the basis for ICE’s decision to enter into them, required by ICE’s process,” the report noted.

Kokou Lare, an asylum seeker from Togo who recently spoke with the Acadiana Advocate, spent nearly six months inside one of these facilities, the ICE Winn Correctional Center, run by LaSalle Corrections.

A homosexual man who fled Togo after he and his partner were assaulted with machetes by a homophobic local group, Lare crossed the US/Mexico border in spring seeking asylum in the United States. In April, Lare’s claim for asylum was on hold after he failed to convince an asylum officer during an interview that his situation met credible-fear criteria. Lare was allowed to leave Winn Correctional Center only after a months-long procedural battle, and he is now waiting for his day in court outside the detention facility.

“His case is an example of the fact that the immigration system is broken in the United States,” said Mich Gonzalez, an immigration lawyer who followed the case of Lare, whose real name was changed to protect his identity. “If a gay man fleeing a place where being gay is considered a crime does not represent a credible fear case for asylum, what will it be?”

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines published on the DHS.gov website, an individual is found to have a credible fear of persecution “if he or she establishes that there is a ‘significant possibility that he or she could establish in a full hearing before an Immigration Judge,” and that “he or she has been persecuted or has a well-founded fear of persecution or harm on account of his or her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion if returned to his or her country.”

The United States committed to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, unanimously adopted by the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948. The declaration set the right for every individual to seek asylum.

During the Bush and the Obama administrations, the credible fear interview represented a source of hope for many immigrants, said Hiroko Kusuda, Clinic Professor and Director of Immigration Law Section of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. “Once you passed the CFI you knew that you were going to be free to go soon and that you could leave the detention center,” she said. “It was a tipping point.”

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But since 2017, credible fear interviews hearing officers increasingly rejected petitions of credible fear and have denied parole to asylum seekers. “You can be paroled, but only if you pass the CFI interview,” explained Kusuda. “And once you get the parole, your case is transferred to a court in the area where your sponsor lives,” she said. It is only then that asylum seekers can leave the detention centers. “But today, this is not happening as it used to be in the past.”

Government records obtained by Human Rights First, an independent advocacy and action organization focused on human rights in the United States, recently showed that between 2017 and 2018, ICE denied parole to more than 6,000 asylum seekers who had passed the immigration CFI interview. The parole grant rate in 2017 dropped to 47.7% compared to 2011, when it was 80.6% nationally. It rose to 60% in 2018.

One of the ICE offices that granted fewer parole requests nationwide was the New Orleans Field Office. According to the records collected by Human Rights First, in 2018, the office in New Orleans granted parole to only 1.6% of eligible asylum seekers.

“The goal of this detention system is to detain as many people as possible, to keep immigrants there as much as possible and to make as much money as possible over them,” said Sofia Casini, Director of Visitation Advocacy Strategies at Freedom for Immigrants, a non-profit organization devoted to ending immigration detention.

A recent Wall Street Journal report found that Justice Department contracts accounted for nearly a quarter of revenues in the first half of 2021 for CoreCivic and Geo Group, two of the leading private prison providers in Louisiana.

In 2020, CoreCivic recorded revenue of $999 million from all federal agencies, representing 55% of its total revenue. For GEO Group, last year’s revenue from the federal government totaled $1.3 billion, accounting for 56% of the total, the WSJ found.

“For-profit prison providers look at immigrant detentions, and they see them as a cash cow,” Casini from Freedom for Immigrants said.

According to a report by Associated Press, Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, ICE, and LaSalle Corrections agreed in May 2019 to a five-year contract, with an option to add five more years to run the Winn Correctional Center. In the new contract, ICE paid around $70 per day for each inmate, Jordan said in 2019.

“According to ICE data, in the fiscal year 2019, bed rates for facilities that held detainees ranged from $28 to $162, with an overall median of $75 per detainee per day,” the January GAO report found.

GAO also reported an interview with a sheriff whose office is the holder of an intergovernmental service agreement, the most-used method ICE relies on to acquire more detention space. The other two are U.S. Marshals Service riders and Federal Acquisition Regulation-based contracts.

“He (the Sheriff, NDR) said that overall, serving as an IGSA-holder was beneficial, in part because ICE pays more per detainee than the state — about $60 compared to about $25 a day per state inmate,” the GAO report noted.

Private prison providers and ICE have come under fire recently by immigration advocates who said the quality of food and water in the facilities was so poor it forced asylum seekers to purchase products at the detention facilities’ commissaries.

Multiple reports also showed that detainees might apply for a range of jobs inside the ICE facilities while detained, under the Voluntary Work Program, to clean up toilets, showers, and others. The asylum seekers are reportedly paid $1 a day.

LaSalle Corrections did not answer The Advocate’s questions about Winn Correctional Center and the detention centers.

But an ICE spokesperson said that “the purpose of the Voluntary Work Program is to provide detainees opportunities to work and earn money while detained, subject to the number of work opportunities available and within the constraints of the safety, security, and good order of the facility.”

The agency also noted that the $1 a day salary was defined by Congress in 1979. “ICE’s detention standards state that detainees shall receive monetary compensation for work completed in accordance with the facility’s policy. The facility compensation is at least $1.00 (USD) per day,” the ICE spokesperson added.