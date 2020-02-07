Update: The all clear has been given in all schools in Erath. Officials will begin the process of getting students back to their classes
Original story: Public Information Officer Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office reported this morning that the office is assisting Erath Police Department with an alleged bomb threat within the city limits.
“From all indications a note was found on one of the buses which referenced a bomb threat. It is unclear what school was targeted at this time because the bus services three different schools," David said. "Precautions are being taken and students from Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School are being removed and taken to safe locations. Bomb detection dogs are on the way, and I will give updates as more information becomes available.”
Erath is a town of about 2,000 people in Vermilion Parish. It home to the Henry Hub, which is where several natural gas pipelines meet.
Erath students attend Vermilion Parish schools.