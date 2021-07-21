Coronavirus test positivity across Acadiana took a startling leap through the week ending on July 14, according to Louisiana Dept. of Health figures released Wednesday. The margin of increase, from 6.5% to 9.9%, was the largest among the state’s nine regions.

Positivity rates exceeding 10% are now posted in four of Acadiana’s seven parishes, including Lafayette, the region’s economic hub. The others are St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion, all of which are seeing exponential growth in new cases.

Hospitalizations across the region are spiraling upward as well, with 119 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday. That is a 164% jump over a two-week span, marking the sixth-largest such increase in hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The region's largest hospital network, Ochsner Lafayette General, announced temporary restrictions to its visitation policy. Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center announced restrictions earlier this week.

The hospitalization rate is still far below the July 2020 peak of 304, at which point hospitals across the region were forced to call off surgeries, expand intensive care and take other extraordinary measures.

There is no magic number of inpatients that hospital officials look for to enact such measures. Ochsner Lafayette General’s chief medical officer, Amanda Logue, said Tuesday the system is “doing fine at this point.” But Logue said she is concerned about the rate of increase, which is comparable to the weeks leading up to last summer’s peak.

“The concern is not necessarily the number of people that are in here right now. I’d say the concerns are more that they are younger, they are unvaccinated and the trajectory in which this is going,” Logue said.

Vaccination urgency is one potential silver lining to the rapid acceleration in community transmission. Logue said that Ochsner Lafayette’s administration of shots had doubled over the previous week. Fewer than one third of Acadiana residents are fully vaccinated.

Nine out of 10 patients hospitalized at five Ochsner Lafayette campuses are not vaccinated, Logue said.

There had been 1,326 new cases reported across Acadiana over seven days as of Wednesday. That represented an 89% increase over the previous seven days. The weekly total is a little less than half the weekly totals seen in the summer and winter outbreaks.

