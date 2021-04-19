Coronavirus infections are picking up in the seven-parish Acadiana region, with the highest weekly caseload reported Monday in two months. Testing and hospitalization rates are also showing worrisome trendlines, comparable to those that preceded disastrous summer and winter outbreaks that overwhelmed local hospitals.

"It’s maybe too early to call it a surge, but I definitely think it’s a concerning trend,” said Tina Stefanski, the Region 4 public health administrator. "We are really seeing this upward trajectory in all indicators. That’s what happens before these big increases”

Unlike during previous spikes, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all adults who want them, but it is not clear if enough people are receiving shots to stave off another disastrous surge.

Acadiana-Region 4 ranked sixth among the state’s nine administrative regions with 20% of residents fully vaccinated as of Monday. Lafayette Parish, the region’s largest, had a 22% vaccination rate, representing the average among the 14 parishes with populations of more than 100,000.

“The question we all have is what is the role of vaccinations," Stefanski said. “I think we can certainly say we are nowhere near where we need to be in order to really slow down the spread.”

There have been 588 new cases reported since April 12, marking an 83% increase. The weekly caseload has generally fluctuated between 250 and 450 since mid-February, when the region slid into a low plateau following a prolonged winter spike.

Weekly caseloads topped 2,500 in mid-January, so the current infection rates are nowhere close to what the region has previously seen. But previous spikes have started gradually before giving way to exponential growth.

Weekly caseloads over the last two months have been comparable to those in September and October, a period of relative calm that was shattered after Halloween. The weekly caseload had inched up past 600 on Nov. 6, and it was more than double that figure one week later.

Test volumes are declining while new cases are sharply increasing, resulting in a rising case-to-test ratio. The 83% increase in cases since April 12 is paired with a 16% decline in test volumes, suggesting that increased transmission -- and not the number of people taking tests -- is the reason for the rise in reported cases.

New cases represent 6.4% of tests over the last seven days, more than double the rate as of one week ago. That is the highest case-test ratio since early February, but still only about half the peak rates reported in the winter and summer surges.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, have nearly doubled in two weeks, reversing what appeared to be a trajectory toward historic lows. The 35 hospitalizations reported on April 5 was the lowest mark since the first week of Acadiana’s coronavirus outbreak. The 66 reported on April 18 is still relatively low, given an all-time high that eclipsed 300 in July. Yet the recent uptick is showing consistency, with week-over-week increases averaging more than 40% over the last seven days.

Stefanski said infections are not linked to any particular location, meaning they are spreading in the community at large. Gatherings over the Easter holiday may be a culprit, she said. Noting that Acadiana's steepest increases occurred in June and July last year, Stefanski said she is worried vaccinations in Acadiana won't keep pace with hospitalizations.

“We need to really encourage vaccination now, because we don’t want to end up seeing those big increases this summer like we did last summer," Stefanski said.