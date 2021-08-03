ABBEVILLE — Vanessa Vollmer's son, Nathan Gary, has scars on his side and along the inside of his legs. Her mother, Dana Vollmer, lives in constant pain from hip injuries caused in June 2013, when a truck driven by Jacob Raffray spun out of control and hit the family as they bicycled near their Vermilion Parish home on Father's Day.

Eight years later, they live every day with reminders of the crash that sent Dana Vollmer into a ditch, temporarily paralyzed, and her grandson trapped under the truck, getting burned by the heat from the driveshaft and muffler until his father could dig him out.

Eight years later, they're still waiting for their day in court.

Raffray, 50, missed at least six previous court dates — he wasn't arraigned until January 2016 because he missed three court dates — and was granted nine continuances. On July 12, after waiting eight years for a trial, Vanessa Vollmer and her family waited in a Vermilion Parish courtroom. Raffray who pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony first-degree vehicular negligent injury, didn't show up.

+2 Man accused of running over a family bicycling in 2013 arrested for skipping trial date again ABBEVILLE — A man who served seven years in prison for paralyzing a UL Lafayette baseball player in a 1998 drunken driving crash is being held…

Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick, who took over the case in January 2020 from Judge Ed Broussard, ordered Raffray held without bond until his new trial date Sept. 27.

A former resident of Duson, Raffray now lists his address as Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish, where he was arrested in June on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

He was picked up July 22 and held at the Vermilion Parish Jail for missing the July 12 trial date. Despite Frederick's previous order, or promise, as Vanessa Vollmer sees it, he released Raffray on Tuesday without bond, on time served for contempt of court.

Vanessa Vollmer doesn't believe Raffray will show up for trial Sept. 27.

"He won’t show," she said. "They'll get a bench warrant, pick him up, let him out again."

Naturally, Vanessa Vollmer wants justice. But she also wants a repeat offender off the streets. Raffray's criminal record dates back at least to when he was 17, court records show. In Lafayette Parish alone, he has been arrested three times for driving while under the influence.

The 2013 collision with Vollmer's family wasn't his first. In 1998, after witnesses said he spent hours drinking at a Maurice bar, Raffray drove to Lafayette, ran a red light and slammed into a car carrying four young adults. He left the truck and ran off on foot to be captured 12 hours later. By then the alcohol level in his body was within the legal limit.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Eric Searcy, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette baseball player in his first semester, was 18 years old when Raffray's truck slammed into the passenger side of the car where his girlfriend sat. Searcy saw the crash coming and pulled his girlfriend toward him, laying his body across hers to shield her. The impact compressed three vertebrate in his neck and severed his spinal cord, paralyzing him for life.

The case made it through the court system at a quick pace, ending with Raffray sentenced to 10 years in jail. He served only four years, released on good time parole supervision in 2003.

He didn't stay out of trouble after his release. Raffray was arrested in August 2004 for simple battery and resisting arrest and in July 2005 for domestic abuse battery, which was dismissed, according to Lafayette Parish court records. He was returned to jail from 2006-2009 to finish out his sentence after failing to comply with parole requirements.

Raffray was arrested in Lafayette Parish in 2012 and 2013 for domestic abuse battery. Both charges were dismissed. A week before Father's Day 2013, he was arrested in Lafayette Parish for disturbing the peace by intoxication. That charge also was dismissed.

Vanessa Vollmer said Raffray knows how to manipulate the system. In 1998, he fled the scene so his blood alcohol level was within legal limits when he was tested hours later. In 2013, he refused a breathalyzer test. By the time police obtained a warrant, hours had passed and his blood alcohol level was within legal limits again, she said. In court, Vollmer said, Raffray fails to show up for hearings, causing delays without ever being seriously punished, or obtains delays over and over again.

"I want to say how frustrated I am this is going on so long," Vanessa Vollmer said. "This is not just something that I'm passionate about because it happened to me. I'm trying to keep him off the street so he doesn't hurt another person."

Her son, now 16, underwent multiple surgeries for his burns and may undergo more. Her mother had both hips replaced because of her injuries. Raffray, she said, has never shown remorse.

"It's ridiculous that they keep allowing this man out," Vollmer said. "It's time the justice system lock him up so he can't do it to someone else."

Searcy said he had to forgive Raffray in order to move on with his life, but he and his family live with the consequences of Raffray's actions every day.

"I wish with enough time in prison he would get the message that what he's doing is not right," Searcy said Tuesday. "His decisions have life-long consequences for five or six families. It's just sad that he continues to do this and he has gotten away relatively lightly."

Rafferty could not be reached for comment Tuesday.