One Avery Island salt mine employee who went missing after a Monday morning roof collapse has been found dead. Another was still missing as of Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m., according to a statement from mine operator Cargill Deicing Technology.

Cargill said its rescue team recovered the missing miner, and was "continuing to do everything we can to locate the other team member with whom we have not had contact since the accident."

The company did not provide any additional details.

While the cause was under investigation, the company said in an earlier statement “there is no indication that it is related” to safety violations identified in recent federal inspections.

More than 50 safety citations have been issued at the mine this year, nearly all of them identifying Cargill as the violator, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration records. The most recent citations occurred this month as part of an inspection that is ongoing, records show. A Dec. 3 citation indicated that inspectors found hazardous ground conditions.

Cargill said Tuesday that its rescue teams had worked through the night to secure the collapse location.

Avery Island, which produces about 2 million tons of salt per year, is one of three U.S. salt mines that Cargill operates, according to Cargill. Salt from the three mines is used to deice roads. The Avery Island mine is owned by a company affiliated with the McIlhenny Company, which produces Tabasco pepper sauce.

The mine employs about 200 people, 18 of whom were working at the time of the collapse. All but the two who went missing escaped unharmed.

There have been at least six fatalities in Louisiana's underground salt mines since 1995, according to federal records. One of those occurred at Avery Island, when a Cargill equipment operator died in a tractor accident. A fire at the Cargill-managed Belle Isle salt mine killed 21 people in 1968, and five died in an explosion there in 1979. That mine was abandoned and intentionally flooded six years after the second disaster, according to www.explorebelleisle.com.

A 1970 roof collapse killed four people at the now-defunct Jefferson Island salt mine under Lake Peigneur, which is about 10 miles from Avery Island. Federal investigators determined that it was caused by Diamond Crystal Salt Company's failure to detect loose portions of the roof.

Cargill's salt mine in Lansing, N.Y. has attracted controversy, with activists and political leaders demanding a moratorium on mining operations there. They worry the mine under Cayuga Lake is susceptible collapsing and flooding, similar to the 1994 collapse of the Retsof Mine about 80 miles away.

Cargill also agreed last month in an amended consent decree to pay $318,000 to settle civil litigation over alleged Clean Water Act violations related to its Cayuga Lake operation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added.