Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage.
And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from Tigerland and The Human Jukebox performed his 2007 hit "Cupid Shuffle." As the bands danced in the field, fans in every corner of the stands sang along and did the line dance associated with the 5x Platinum certified single.
"There's a lot of great music out there, and there's a lot of great songs," Bernard said. "But there's not a lot of songs that can unify people who don't speak the same language, aren't the same color, don't go to the same church and don't go to the same school. For these two schools to agree upon that song and then to watch the crowd — all of them do it in sync — What if the world could be just as in sync as these three minutes of the 'Cupid Shuffle?'"
Bernard said Saturday night's halftime show certainly energized his performance at the Crab Festival and was even more meaningful to him than a milestone he reached in July, when "Cupid Shuffle" was certified 5x Platinum.
"This was just different because you hit 1 million, 2 million, 3 million, 4 million — after a while, it's kind of like, 'Awesome?' but what we did for the state of Louisiana Saturday was just different," Bernard said. "I had people call me from all over saying they teared up big time, and for a Lafayette boy to be able to represent the state of Louisiana in that type of way is pretty special."
Although Bernard couldn't perform at the halftime show alongside the bands because of his prior commitment, he did get to dance alongside them Saturday morning during a rehearsal ahead of the game.
That meant as much to Bernard as it did to the bandmembers, according to Kedric Taylor, director of bands for Southern.
"I think he was more excited than the students," Taylor said with a laugh. "But having him out there, the students were very excited. They wanted to pay tribute to him as an artist and him giving the people something we can move to. There's a type of music for every occasion, and we felt like this was the best music for this case."
Taylor said he's received feedback on Saturday's performance from across the globe.
Kelvin Jones, director of the Tiger Marching Band, said he and Taylor tossed around a few ideas before settling on "Cupid Shuffle" for Saturday's performance.
The two bands hadn't performed together since 2003 when they played at the state capitol.
"The 'Cupid Shuffle' was perfect," Jones said. "It had all the elements to it. It was something the crowd would recognize, and it had the dance component and it's special to Louisiana. And the beautiful thing about music is it has no color lines. Regardless of your skin color, creed, race or religion, people bond together through music, especially in Louisiana. It was just that perfect tune that could work for what we were trying to accomplish and could just signify the unity and togetherness aspect, regardless of your background."