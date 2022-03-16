Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said a spoil bank removal project on the Vermilion River that prompted harsh criticism by St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars and will likely lead to litigation "will help both parishes in the region."
In a prepared statement Tuesday night, Guillory said the project showed no harm to St. Martin Parish residents and said he trusted the engineers who worked on the project.
“I trust that my fellow elected officials in St. Martin Parish want for their constituents the same thing that I want for mine, which is to do all we can to protect life and property,” Guillory said in the statement.
“I also trust in the science and all of the engineers who have spent years analyzing the benefits of restoring the natural hydraulic flow in this area. I look forward to continuing our work with all of our neighbors, including St. Martin Parish, to combat flooding on a regional scale. This is a great day for our region.”
Guillory said the analysis of spoil bank removal project showed “no harm to St. Martin Parish when modeled for a 10- and 100- year flood event.”
In an intense special council meeting Tuesday afternoon, the St. Martin Parish Council unanimously authorized Cedars to pursue litigation against LCG and any other parties involved in the project.
Cedars accused Guillory of moving ahead with removal of the spoil banks without consulting St. Martin Parish officials or St. Martinville residents. In a speech, Cedars recalled a conversation he had with the LCG Mayor-President.
He recounted a very short call with Guillory after discovering the banks had been removed.
“ 'Did you remove them?' I asked. There was hesitation. His response was, 'Yes I did,' ” Cedars said.
Cedars said he continued with a second question: “ 'Why didn’t you tell me?' " Cedars said he asked. “'I guess I should have,' he said to me.”
Guillory said in his prepared statement that he is not afraid of potential lawsuits coming after the St. Martin Parish council vote to pursue litigation.
“Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that the St. Martin Parish Council has given the authorization to take legal action related to this matter,” said Guillory. “In order to successfully sue for damages in a plaintiff’s case, you must show that there was harm created. I trust the significant engineering that has gone into this project. The current modeling of the spoil bank removal project shows that there is no threat of harm to St. Martin Parish.”
Guillory added, "future modeling of LCG comprehensive stormwater management plan showed that the LCG spoil bank removal project coupled with the many detention and conveyance projects conducted by LCG over the last two years and planned for the future, will provide even greater benefit to not only Lafayette Parish, but to St. Martin Parish as well, in a 10- and 100- year flood event.”
At issue is the removal of half of a 12-foot levee structure left behind from the last time the Vermilion was dredged that has for decades protected St. Martinville from flooding.
LCG bought the land in February and removed about 1,200 feet of spoil banks without alerting St. Martin Parish officials or getting approval from them. It's a move Cedars called “the most incredible, unprofessional thing that I think one governmental jurisdiction can do to the other.”
LCG officials have long argued the removal of the banks will lower river levels in Lafayette Parish.
"The removal of existing upland spoil banks restored the natural hydraulic exchange between the Vermilion River and Bayou Tortue Swamp during periods of flooding," Guillory wrote.
"When river levels are high and the river flows backward, this temporary retention basin increases water capacity, especially for upstream Lafayette parish and surrounding areas," Guillory said.