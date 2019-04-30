More than 100 employers from across the region will be on hand Thursday to screen potential job candidates at the LEDA Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.
In its 24th year, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority says the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, the agency said, hundreds of employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the event.
“The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the job losses seen in the region due to the energy downturn,” Gregg Gothreaux, agency president and CEO, said. “This job fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect our displaced workers with companies who are hiring. The participating companies offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees.”
An E-Application Station, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission Business and Career Solutions Center, will be available, allowing job seekers to immediately apply for positions at participating companies. They will also be able to search and apply for thousands of additional jobs throughout the state.
The job fair will feature two seminars: "How to Market Yourself for Your Next Great Job" is at 10 a.m.; "How to Follow-Up After the Job Fair" will be at at 11:30 a.m. The seminars are held in the job fair exhibit hall. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seminar seating is limited.
“The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” said Ryan LaGrange, agency manager of workforce development. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses.”
The LEDA Job Fair is free, and job seekers can registration at ledajobfair2019.eventbrite.com. Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of résumés. Visit lafayette.org/jobfair for the latest job fair developments. The online list of participating employers is updated daily.