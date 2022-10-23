The Tulane Law Clinic is warning of potential First Amendment infringement after recent changes at Lafayette Parish Library board meetings.
Alerted by a library patron and advocate, the Tulane Law Clinic sent a letter to Library Board President Robert Judge last week expressing concern over the "chilling effect" the board's actions may have on "public debate and protected speech."
Judge implemented several changes at the board's September and October meetings, including posting on the meeting room door the state law on disturbing the peace, having two deputies seated next to the board and facing the public during meetings and warning that speakers are not allowed to address board members by name or in a confrontational manner under threat of removal from the meeting.
In February, Judge had LGBTQ+ activist and 2018 Drag Queen Story Time organizer Matthew Humphrey arrested for saying a single word out of order after he earlier refused to leave the meeting. Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster openly opposed Drag Queen Story Time prior to their appointments to the board.
Library board meetings have been contentious for at least the past two years as the board has grown more conservative and as patrons have attempted to have books and a documentary film of an LGBTQ+ and sexual nature removed or reshelved.
At the beginning of meetings, Judge has started reading a list of rules, most of which are identical to what the City and Parish Council chairpersons read at the start of their meetings.
The Councils' rules include the statement, "No debating or confrontational statements will be allowed."
Judge changed that to, "Public comment policy and (Louisiana Revised Statute) 14:103 (the disturbing the peace law) must be followed. No debating, confrontational statements or singling out individual board members will be allowed. Violators will be removed."
That policy, the Tulane Law Clinic attorneys wrote, "is vague and silences speech that criticizes the board while allowing speech that supports the board.
"The prohibition on referencing board members by name," they continued, "serves to prevent concrete and specific public observations and opinions about board members' actions."
Posting the disturbing the peace law, the law clinic attorneys wrote, suggests the board will have members of the public arrested for speech that annoys or is offensive to the board.
Sixty years ago, they wrote, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the statute applies to speech that is "violent or boisterous, in itself, or which is provocative in the sense that it induces a foreseeable physical disturbance."
"Simply put, confrontational speech on matters of public concern is protected by the First Amendment," the letter adds.
Signed by Katie Schwartzmann, director of the Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic, and student attorneys Andrew Perry and Christopher Seelie, the letter also was sent to the Lafayette Parish Council, which appoints library board members.
Judge was recently re-elected president of the library board for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1.