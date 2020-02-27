The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles is scheduled to hear appeals by Brian Pope and the district attorney's office in the felony case of the suspended Lafayette City Marshal.

A jury found Pope guilty in October 2018 on four felony counts, three for malfeasance involving the use of public funds to pay attorneys and one for perjury during a deposition in civil court. He was immediately suspended without pay from the marshal's office upon conviction.

Fifteenth Judicial District Judge David Smith in June 2019 dismissed the perjury conviction, but let stand the three malfeasance convictions. He sentenced Pope to a year in the Lafayette Parish jail for each of the three counts, suspending all but one year. He also sentenced Pope to 240 hours of community service and ordered him to pay $11,700 in restitution.

Pope's attorneys appealed. He has been free pending the outcome of the appeal.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal is scheduled March 24 to hear appeals by Pope of his conviction and sentence, as well as an appeal by the district attorney's office of the judge's decision to dismiss the perjury conviction.

Pope faces another 19 felony charges of malfeasance in office. Seventeen of them are for accepting about $85,000 in fines and court fees in 2018 to supplement his salary despite a Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinion advising the money should be deposited into the marshal's office account. Two others are related to reimbursements in 2018 for travel on official business which he deposited in his personal account instead of in the city marshal's office account.

His attorneys filed motions to have Pope's trial moved outside of Lafayette Parish because of pretrial publicity and wants the district attorney's office to be recused from prosecuting the case.

Pope's trial on the 19 malfeasance charges is scheduled to begin March 16. It has been delayed several times.