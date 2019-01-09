Lafayette officials are scrambling to figure out how to regulate the rentable scooters that have popped up on city streets in recent weeks.
Two scooter companies, "Bird" and "Lime," recently deposited the scooters onto public sidewalks and streets, with no designated docking or parking spaces. Riders can rent the scooters wherever they are encountered and leave them wherever they please.
Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said Tuesday at a City-Parish Council meeting that his legal staff is working to determine how best to regulate the scooters, which have stirred controversy in cities around the country.
Department of Transportation officials are working on statewide legislation, Robideaux said, and Lafayette officials need to decide whether to move on a local ordinance first.
“Is a local ordinance allowed? Is it not allowed? Can it be more restrictive, less restrictive than the state statute?” Robdieaux said. “Getting the answers to all those things is what we are working toward.”
The earliest a local ordinance can pass is probably late February, Robdieaux said.