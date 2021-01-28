The board of a Louisiana cemetery that denied burial to a Black sheriff’s deputy is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to remove a whites-only provision from its sales contracts.
Board President H. Creig Vizena said he was stunned and ashamed to learn that the family of Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Semien, who died Sunday, had been told that he could not be buried at the Oaklin Springs Cemetery near Oberlin in southwest Louisiana because he was Black.
“It’s horrible,” Vizena told The Associated Press. He said the board members were meeting for the express purpose of removing “White” from a contract stipulation that the cemetery is for “the remains of White human beings.”
Karla Semien of Oberlin wrote Tuesday on Facebook that a woman at the cemetery had told her that her husband could not be buried there because it was for Whites only.
“She stood in front of me and all my kids wow what a slap in the face. I just can’t believe in 2021 in Oberlin, Louisiana this is happening,” Semien wrote.
“To be told this is like we were nothing. He was nothing? He put his life on the line for them,” Semien told KPLC-TV on Wednesday. She did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from the AP requesting comment.