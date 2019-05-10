Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque has announced his candidacy for the new Lafayette City Council District 2 this fall.
"I offer stable and experienced leadership which is needed to assure a smooth transition to the new governing body," Conque wrote in his announcement. "I will also contribute continuity to working with a new Lafayette Mayor-President, focusing on a 2020 vision for our community's future."
Residents voted Dec. 8, 2018, to replace the City-Parish Council with separate city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette councils for the first time since 1996. Conque said he advocated for a return to self-government for the city of Lafayette for more than a decade and it was a campaign pledge four years ago. He supported the Fix the Charter movement in 2018 which led to the Dec. 8 vote.
Conque said he grew up when Lafayette was a small-town environment and has been active in its growth into a major Louisiana city.
As a city councilman, Conque said he will support the 2020 vision of Plan Lafayette and "help develop the big picture that I see of a dynamic community that plans for the future while embracing our unique history."
Conque said he will work to assure the council is making the best use of tax dollars as it builds smarter, more efficient governments; strengthen neighborhoods, increase housing choices and support business; find opportunity in our environmental challenges; and invest in community asset that define and maintain Lafayette's status as the Hub City.
"My passion for my hometown has been evidenced by extensive community service," he wrote.
His recent service includes currently serving as chairman of the Acadiana Metropolitan Planning Organization; signing off on PlanLafayette 2014 as chairman of the Lafayette Planning Commission' helping direct the creation of a streamlined, easy-to-use Unified Development Code; serving as vice chairman of the Lafayette Charter Commission; playing a role in creation of Lafayette Utilities System Fiber and championing purchase of the horse farm and transforming it into Moncus Park.
District 2 is bound roughly by University Avenue, Johnston Street south to just past E. Broussard Road, and north to Dulles Drive.
Qualifying for the Oct. 12 election is Aug. 6-8.