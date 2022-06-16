Lafayette’s Black community observed Juneteenth long before it was a state and federal holiday. For decades, churches and advocacy groups have commemorated the end of slavery by marking June 19, the day Union soliders arrived in Galveson, Texas, with news of liberation.
Today, in the wake of a broader reckoning with racism in American history, the holiday has taken on greater prominence. Lafayette itself was party to that seismic shift in American culture. Protests erupted locally in 2020, both in solidarity with national outrage at the death of George Floyd and in response to Lafayette police officers killing Trayford Pellerin.
In 2021, Lafayette joined a movement to tear down Jim Crow monuments, removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from his downtown perch. The yearslong campaign to topple it was led by Fred Prejean, the civil rights activist and founder of Move the Mindset who died in January.
Organizers say the spirit of Juneteenth is one of unity, an opportunity for all to commemorate a milestone in the struggle for freedom and equality, take stock of enduring injustices and celebrate the contributions of the Black community.
“Juneteenth gives us all an opportunity to reflect on this nation’s founding and truly begin to understand the dynamics and the people who worked to make this country what it is today — a beacon of light throughout the world,” says Ravis Martinez, president of Lafayette’s NAACP chapter. “As we celebrate Juneteenth, we also celebrate America. Both are necessary for the other to exist.”
Organized festivities have been a part of Lafayette’s Juneteenth observance since the 1990s. For the most part, local churches and civic organizations have held their own events. This year, a coalition of groups has banded together to coordinate Lafayette’s commemoration, spearheaded by the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee.
All week, partner organizations will host civic and cultural events designed to uplift and educate the Black community. Here’s this year’s lineup:
- Juneteenth Housing Seminar via Zoom (June 15 at 6:30 p.m.)
- Juneteenth Minority Job Fair at Clifton Chenier Center (June 17 at 10:00 a.m.)
- Juneteenth Commemoration in Downtown Lafayette, near the former site of the Mouton statue (June 17, 6 p.m.)
- Juneteenth Sickle Cell Anemia Walk at 2700 Louisiana Ave. (June 18, 7:20 a.m.)
- SWLA Opening Ceremony & Juneteenth Festival at 2700 Louisiana Ave. (June 18, 9 a.m.)
- The Juneteenth Story at Acadiana Center for the Arts (June 22, various times)