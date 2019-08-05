The Diocese of Lafayette is inviting Acadiana to join in prayer following deadly shootings in the United States.
The diocese is asking for the community to come together Tuesday evening as they remember those who lost their lives in this weekend's violence.
A Mass of Remembrance for victims of this weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette.
Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will serve as celebrant along with priests from throughout the Diocese. The Mass will be live streamed via our Diocesan website, www.diolaf.org .
Members of all faith communities are encouraged to attend.