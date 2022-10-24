The attorney for a family whose property was the target of a Lafayette quick-take expropriation for detention ponds is appealing to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin filed notice last week that he is seeking review by the Supreme Court of an August opinion by the 3rd Circult Court of Appeal ruling in favor of Lafayette Consolidated Government. The appeals court reversed a trial court decision by 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Breaux that was in favor of Lucille B. Randol Heirs.
On May 14, 2021, LCG filed a petition for expropriation of 16.5 acres of property along the Isaac Verot Coulee owned by the Randol heirs. The same day, an order was entered in district court declaring the property taken for public purposes, court records show.
Before the family was served with the LCG petition to expropriate the property, local government clear-cut trees and excavated two ponds.
LCG had offered the Randol heirs $1.4 million for the land. The family rejected the offer and countered with $5.75 million price, court records show.
LCG wants the property for two detention ponds that can hold water during times of flooding, reducing the flood impact on residences and businesses. A state law allows governments to use the quick-take procedure to obtain land needed for public works projects ike drainage and roads.
Breaux ruled in favor of the landowners, stating LCG did not comply with standards required for quick-taking private property. Specifically, a certificate attesting that the design and location of the project follows best modern practices was signed by an LCG engineer, not the consulting engineer as required by law.
The appeals court found Breaux misinterpreted the term "best modern practices" and erred in finding LCG did not follow state procedures for expropriating the land.
McGoffin, in his plea to the supreme court, states the appeal court erred in ruling Breaux misinterpreted the term "best modern practices"