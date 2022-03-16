Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Louisiana has been postponed again to Monday, March 21, the White House said Wednesday. Harris would have traveled Friday to Sunset to highlight the Biden administration's investments in affordable high-speed internet.
The reason behind the rescheduling is not clear, but some speculated it could be related to the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Harris is expected to visit an area of Acadiana where inadequate broadband access has crushed investment and forced hundreds to relocate.
The Acadiana Planning Commission, based in Lafayette, has applied for $29 million to provide fiber to homes in 11 rural areas in St. Landry, Acadia, and Evangeline parishes.
Like other states, Louisiana is scheduled to receive tens of millions of dollars from the infrastructure package approved last year by President Joe Biden and Congress.
Harris was originally planning to visit Sunset on Friday, February 25, but she canceled amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She then rescheduled to Friday, March 18.