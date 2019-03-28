Justin Centanni, president of the Lafayette Parish School Board, will be guest speaker April 1 for the Concerned Citizens for Good Government meeting.
Centanni is expected to speak on the "Lafayette Parish School System: Five Years Later." The focus of his talk will be where the school system was in the spring and summer of 2014 and where it is today after seven new board members were elected and a new superintendent selected.
He also is expected to discuss the gains in student achievement, construction of permanent classrooms and what the future holds.
A social begins at 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Alesi's Pizza House, 4100 Johnston St., Lafayette.
The public is invited to attend.