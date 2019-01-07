The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance splitting the Lafayette Utilities System into separate departments, one for the city-owned fiber network and the other for electricity, water and sewerage.
The ordinance formalizes what Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and the council already agreed to in the 2018-2019 budget, which establishes new director positions for the new departments.
The council agreed to create the new positions in October, and Robideaux has bided his time in filling them. Robideaux said in an email Monday he is beginning to set up a process and time frame for making selections.