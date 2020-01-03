Six members of the Lafayette City-Parish Council, acting as the board of five new economic development districts in the city of Lafayette, on Friday authorized the execution of cooperative endeavor agreements with outside sponsoring entities.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux told The Acadiana Advocate on Friday he will sign the agreements before leaving office at 3 p.m. Monday, when a new mayor-president, along with new, separate councils for the city of Lafayette and parish, are sworn in.
Robideaux proposed the creation of the EDDs. His replacement, Josh Guillory, spoke out against them.
The five new city council members will serve as the EDD boards once they take office Monday. On Feb. 18, they'll hear objections to levying 1% to 2% sales taxes and 2% hotel occupancy taxes in each district starting July 1 to fund economic development projects. A vote will follow the same day. The public will not vote.
If the new EDD boards vote against levying the new taxes, they will be violating the cooperative endeavor agreements, according to Baton Rouge attorney Charles Landry, who has handled dozens of EDDs in the state. The recourse, he said, would be for someone to file a writ of mandamus to require the EDD boards to fulfill their obligations under the agreements.
The five EDDS and the sponsoring organizations include:
* Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District and Lafayette Centre Development District doing business as Downtown Development Authority;
* University Gateway Economic Development District, Townfolk and Oasis Community Coterie;
* Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development;
* Northway Economic Development District (around Northgate Mall) and Pride Opportunity Developers;
* Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District and Holy Rosary Redevelopment.
All the sponsoring groups are non-profits except Trappey Riverfront Development, which is unusual, Landry said. EDD sponsors usually are private developers and the EDDs usually are created for specific projects with details outlined in the cooperative endeavor agreement.
In this case, Landry said, the agreements contain general economic development initiatives, not specifics. The EDD board, consisting of elected city council members, "has total discretion" over what the money generated by an EDD's tax is spent on, when the project starts, who builds the project and when it's to be completed, with a focus on what the project will do to help economic development in the area. Sponsors, in this case, give oversight to make sure those in the EDD are represented, he said, but the EDD board members approve or reject proposed projects.
Six people filed a lawsuit in December alleging the City-Parish Council improperly notified the public about the creation of the EDDs. They include real estate developers Jeremiah Supple, Tim Supple and Mark Tolson; developer Keith Kishbaugh, who ran unsuccessfully in 2019 for Lafayette Parish Council and filed a failed lawsuit against the City-Parish Council in 2019 over an ordinance related to a 2018 charter amendment; conservative radio talk show host Carol Ross; and Ross Little Jr., a Republican Party representative and officer in Citizens for a New Louisiana.
The lawsuit appears to cite the incorrect state legislation for creating EDDs in arguing the council was required to give at least 30 days' notice before acting on the EDDs. The city has not responded to the lawsuit in writing, but Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert said Thursday he believes the city has valid defenses and a solid case.