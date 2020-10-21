Elsa Dimitriadis has been named chief impact strategist for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing, the agency announced.
Dimitriadis will lead the agency’s collective impact initiatives, with a focus on implementing equity best practices and providing the tools necessary to create an informed public, executive director Leigh Rachal said. She is part of a staff that has grown from one to over a dozen in the last eight months.
ARCH will launch Project Keystone, which will ensure that everyone has access to safe, decent and affordable housing through homeless prevention efforts and rapid rehousing.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had serious consequences in addition to the tragic health related losses. The need for ARCH has expanded, and we have responded. It is vital that our stakeholders understand the complex factors at work when addressing housing and homelessness and our interventions need to be thoughtful and informed,“ said Leigh Rachal, Executive Director. “Elsa comes to ARCH with the experience and skill sets necessary to help us continue to grow.”
Dimitriadis was previously director of marketing and communications at UWA and the public information officer for Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a multi-agency collaborative of nearly 75 governmental, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations.
She is also the co-founder of Conversation Starters, a cultural competency and equity consultation firm specializing in facilitation training, organizational guidance, and community wide movements.