While it may be years before the Interstate 49 Connector breaks ground, Lafayette is starting to turn dirt on its response to the decades-old megaproject. Lafayette Consolidated Government has advanced well over a dozen projects as part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative, planning millions in improvements to neighborhoods the connector will one day arc over.
Pending approval of the proposed budget, $14.7 million will be deployed in areas left in limbo by the connector’s delays. Among them are projects to restitch the Fightinville neighborhood’s connection to downtown, reimagine McComb-Veazey’s historic 12th Street strip and empower neighborhoods to recapture and redevelop blighted properties.
Scaled against the billion-dollar magnitude of the connector itself, it’s a small investment. But community advocates and locals nevertheless view the progress as a big deal.
“It’s a significant baby step,” says Tina Bingham, executive vice president of the McComb Veazey Neighborhood.
By mileage, McComb has major exposure to the connector and has suffered decades of disinvestment while the project sputtered. The proposed budget, set for final adoption Sept. 8, will pay for a major update to 12th Street, McComb’s main drag. Bingham says the group has envisioned it as a food corridor, anchored by staples such as Creole Lunch House and Kirk’s U-Needa-Butcher.
LCG’s budget will also allocate $500,000 to study the economic impact of converting a stretch of Evangeline Thruway adjacent to McComb into a boulevard. The concept, floated by the coterie during the connector planning process, reimagines the Thruway’s north-bound lanes into a neighborhood-level thoroughfare. With sufficient investment, planners hope the boulevard would attract residential and commercial development.
These projects are part of the Evangeline Corridor Initiative, a plan produced with a $1 million federal grant awarded to LCG in 2015. The funding created a parallel planning process intended to prep Lafayette’s urban core for the connector, which resumed its own planning activities around the same time.
The Guillory administration has chopped at the ECI plan in successively bigger chunks, moving rapidly ahead of the connector. The speed has quickly shifted projects into action.
“That’s a big deal,” says Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority. While working for the Durel administration, Blanchard helped draft the federal grant application that created the ECI and its work group, the Evangeline Thruway Redevelopment Team. Blanchard currently serves on that team.
“Honestly, as someone who has worked at LCG, it’s a very fast pace,” he says. “The administration has done a really good job of pushing that work and making it a priority and seeing the value of it.”
The first run of small-scale projects was originally funded in 2017 with $550,000 but didn’t kick off until 2021, most visibly in the array of neighborhood signs that now dot Lafayette’s urban core. Later that year, LCG moved several major projects into engineering and design phases with a $3 million outlay. Some of those projects are now moving into construction with the latest tranche, including the 12th Street project and the largest investment on the list: a $4.7 million project to resculpt Congress between Fightinville and downtown.
The Congress project will make permanent changes to the roadway that were striped several years ago, which removed a car lane to make room for bike lanes and street parking. So-called “road diets” have been documented to have tremendous safety benefits, reducing crashes between 19% and 47%, according to studies commissioned by the Federal Highway Administration.
Fightinville locals have noticed the improvement. Jen Borel Doucet used to push her son in a stroller to the Downtown library across Congress Street from her house. Even with crosswalks, the trip could be harrowing, she says, like playing a game of human Frogger. The diet calmed the traffic.
“It definitely made it easier and safer once they put that all in,” she says. “The traffic was forced to slow down.”
