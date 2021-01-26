Gov. John Bel Edwards and Calcasieu Parish leaders unveiled intentions Tuesday for seeking aid and rebuilding that storm-afflicted community in the wake of two devastating 2020 hurricanes.
Edwards said the parish has been well served in initial efforts in meeting immediate challenges of the storms: Laura, which struck southwestern Louisiana on Aug. 27; and Delta, which followed on Oct. 9. But those challenges demand additional federal assistance, he said, and to that end last week he said he requested an additional $3 billion in federal aid from the Biden administration.
“The assistance we have received has been substantial but not enough,” Edwards said. Additional money would help the area rebuild single-family homes, build adequate rental homes, fix or improve infrastructure, replace agricultural losses and mitigate against future disasters in the storm-ridden corner of the state, which has suffered from hurricanes that also included Rita in 2005 and Ike in 2008.
Edwards said Louisiana has had some success in securing federal funding, but the scope of the challenges requires more federal contributions. The governor listed a litany of improvements in the area, including restored ferry service and repaired bridges, debris removal, restoration of power and road repairs.
He also said that at the peak of the disaster, more than 18,000 people had been evacuated to shelters in Texas and elsewhere in Louisiana. Evacuees now number fewer than 1,000.
Parish administrator Bryan Beam said he’s uncertain how many people have left the area long term. Calcasieu Parish people are generally tied by family, he said, and he expects long-term residents who haven’t returned yet will return when their homes are habitable. People with fewer ties to the community, especially renters, may not return if they have no place to live.
The Calcasieu Parish Hurricanes Laura and Delta Recovery Framework, discussed last week at the Police Jury meeting, was revealed at Tuesday’s presentation at Burton Coliseum. Beam said Alberto Galan, assistant to the administrator, will be the point person in developing the formal plan, which may take some six to nine months to complete and will draw on community involvement.
The plan will include six functions or areas of emphasis that include community planning and capacity building, economic recovery, health and social services, housing, infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. The plan will permit the parish to focus on long-term recovery but also to strengthen the parish infrastructure against future storms.
Republican leaders spoke well of Edwards’ efforts to rescue and revive the region. State Sen. Ronnie John said he flew over the wreckage from Hurricane Laura with the governor hours after the storm, and said Edwards pledged to help southwestern Louisiana get back on its feet.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, who recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19, said the state of Louisiana has been a stalwart supporter in the recovery process. He said that his own staff feared that the hurricanes might have brought lingering damages to water and power that might delay the area’s recovery, but that didn’t happen.
“Not one major employer said, ‘We’re out,’” because of the storms, Hunter said.
Hunter said local leaders had “hiccups” along the way to recovery, but more things went well than poorly.
Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, said the parish was transitioning from its response phase to recovery. He said it is important to rebuild a more sustainable community, one with an improved quality of life.
“Don’t just build the same thing,” he said. “Build better.”