Charles “Leather Britches” Smith, a gunslinger hired to protect labor activists in Beauregard Parish, died by gunfire when ambushed by four local lawmen in 1912. Maybe.
But it might have been Ben Myatt, not Smith, who rested, cold and supine, on Beauregard Parish soil after a hail of bullets were fired at him on that early autumn day. A Texas gunman who’d fled his Texas jail cell for the safety of Louisiana’s badlands after he was convicted of brutally murdering his second wife in 1910, Myatt was a cold-blooded killer. Or maybe the two men were one and the same man.
Facts are of small matter because Beauregard Parish people, especially those from Merryville, an old timber town of 1,100, have come to know “Leather Britches” in their own ways. To some, he was a kindly outdoorsman. To others, he was a demon buried face down in a makeshift grave at the edge of the local cemetery because his detractors wanted to deny him entry into the cemetery altogether.
Either way, he’s a local legend and the first Louisiana figure to serve as a topic for a Legends and Lore roadside marker. Smith’s death was connected to his participation in the Grabow War, a labor dispute that involved timber mill owners and their workers, who sought and demonstrated for labor union protection. A clash between labor union activists and sawmill security forces at Grabow, now a moribund sawmill community on the outskirts of Deridder, left four people dead, 50 wounded. Smith, said to always carry two pistols and a rifle, was among those identified as a labor activist — his advocates said he protected the union demonstrators that day.
Now others will come to know, in abbreviated fashion, something about “Leather Britches” and perhaps why he died. With luck and some good marketing, some Beauregard people suggest, the marker may help drive local tourism, already brisk.
The Legends and Lore program, largely funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in New York State and administered in this state by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Center for Louisiana Studies, helps communities acknowledge and celebrate local folklore. The foundation funds 18-by-32-inch, deep red, cast aluminum signs to mark appropriate folklore sites. The Center for Louisiana Studies seeks local people to send nominees for the signs, then vets their applications to make certain they meet program standards.
Joshua Caffery, director of the Center for Louisiana Studies, said stories like Smith’s reflect “the culture of the people in Louisiana, its particular traditions and art and creative expressions that have endured through time.” That, he said, is what the Pomeroy Foundation and UL Lafayette are trying to activate and celebrate.
The nomination of a marker for Smith originated with the 300-member Merryville Historical Society and Museum, located a few miles from the Sabine River and the notorious “Neutral Strip” — it was once a haven for outlaws — along the Louisiana-Texas border. The marker was unveiled recently to about 30 people at the museum site, including Caffery; State Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville; Merryville Mayor David Eaves; and Keagan Lejeune, a McNeese State professor and author of a book about Smith, “Always for the Underdog: Leather Britches Smith and the Grabow War.” Myatt family members were there, too.
LeJeune said people hold various opinions about Smith, who stood but 5-foot-3 or so. Some said he was a kind man but a mean drunk. But all said he was an exceptionally good shot, either with the two pistols he carried as sidearms or with his rifle.
"He could shoot purple martins out of the air," Lejeune said.
Caffery said Smith made a compelling subject for Louisiana’s first Legends and Lore marker because while he was a real person, his identity was “muted.” One lawman who was called to the death scene to identify Smith as Myatt said it wasn’t so; he said the two men had different color eyes. Others said the corpse was intentionally misidentified because of purported claims to land back in Texas.
“The kind of person he was is disputed, too,” Caffery said of Smith. “It has entered the realm of legend.”
Not in dispute in Merryville and in nearby Deridder, the parish seat, is that “Leather Britches” and similar local lore might encourage additional curious tourists to travel to the remote town. Beauregard Parish has other local legends, too, including a gothic, haunted former jail, built in 1915, and entertains tourist bus traffic. Some 150 tourists a month stop by the tourism office.
Elaine Winn, a spokeswoman for the museum in nearby Merryville, said that site features an old log cabin and its collection draws good reviews. She filled out the application for the marker.
“I was very surprised we were selected and very pleased to be the first one in Louisiana,” she said. “You never know until you ask.”
Winn and her husband, John, moved to an historic Merryville home from Texas years ago and became active in the historical society. John Winn’s mother’s family roots date back to home in 1898.
“Every time I drive by my heart swells up,” Winn said of the new marker.
Caffery said he hopes to entertain more nominations for roadside markers. He said the Pomeroy Foundation keeps a map of all marker locations in the U.S.; he said he hopes to encourage enough worthy nominations to develop a trail of similar folklife sites in Louisiana.
Caffery and John “Pudd” Sharp, assistant director for research at the Center for Louisiana Studies, said the state abounds with additional potential nominees. They said they have talked with people in Slidell and near the Teche about local legends, but a confirmed second nominee for a marker has not been confirmed.
Local reaction at the unveiling of the Smith marker provided assurance that its approval was the right choice. Eaves, the mayor, said he’s lived in Merryville for seven decades and grew up hearing about “Leather Britches” Smith. Everyone in town knew the name, he said.
In fact, Sharp said, he heard children at the unveiling talking about the legend, passing the local lore along, generation to generation. That, he said, is the point of the marker project.