The chairwoman of the Lafayette City Council requested Tuesday a meeting with city administrators and stakeholders over a new policy by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to charge $1 per page for electronic copies of public documents.
In August, after the Louisiana Public Records Law was updated allowing governments to charge "reasonable fees" for electronic public records, Guillory's administration began charging $1 per page for records transmitted via email or through other non-paper methods. Previously the electronic documents were free.
It appears the new fee, at least in the beginning, was only charged to local news organizations, not the general public. Guillory said on a local radio talk show he wishes he could charge the news media $100 per page for documents.
Guillory and his administration have been under scrutiny from the news media and City Council for questionable no-bid drainage projects costing millions of dollars and other activities.
The Current, a nonprofit online news organization, and The Acadiana Advocate sued Guillory, challenging whether the $1 per page for electronic documents is reasonable. A court hearing is scheduled in December.
At Tuesday's City Council meeting, City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said five people have "abused" the public records process, costing Lafayette Consolidated Government about $1 million in the past year.
Asked to elaborate, Logan told The Acadiana Advoate the $1 million estimate includes about $400,000 in legal costs and at least 1,000-1,500 hours per month that employees spend gathering the requested information.
The media, Logan said, can view documents at no cost by scheduling an appointment. However, with the new policy, for the first time reporters have only been allowed to view public documents in the parish courthouse where phones, cameras and personal computers are not allowed. That prevents journalists from taking photographs of documents or taking notes on computers.
Lafayette Consolidated Government, Logan said Tuesday, is setting up one or two additional places for journalists and the public to view records. They would be in parish buildings where employees or cameras can observe those looking at public records to make sure the records are not damaged, destroyed or stolen.
Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said she wants a meeting between a few council members, administration and stakeholders to discuss setting fees that are fair to everyone and so government is not wasting resources.
Councilman Glenn Lazard asked if the new fee for electronic documents can be suspended by administration in the meantime. Logan said he'd prefer to keep them in place until the committee meets.