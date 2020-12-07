The Lafayette Downtown Development Authority is urging the board of a new economic development district to meet soon, hire an administrator and develop guidelines for vetting projects that will receive funding.
The Lafayette Centre Development District, doing business as the DDA, entered a cooperative endeavor agreement earlier this year with the board of the Downtown Lafayette Economic Development District, one of five economic development districts created by the previous City-Parish Council a year ago and endorsed by the City Council this year.
The EDDs are structured so that City Council members serve as the board, separate from their responsibilities as council members. The board, which approved in February the collection of new sales and hotel taxes for each district, has not met in months.
The DDA board on Dec. 3 unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Lafayette Centre Development District board to meet and consider hiring a program administrator, determine administrative procedures and discuss timelines for receiving development proposals.
The DDA board also requested an update on collections from the 1% sales tax and 2% hotel occupancy tax that has been collected downtown since July 1.
The July 1 downtown collections totaled more than $19,000. If sales and hotel tax collections remained about the same for August, September, October and November, the fund could contain around $95,000.
Anita Begnaud, CEO of the DDA, said the group has been approached by a developer interested in applying to the economic development district board for funds to be used for infrastructure such as sidewalks and parking for a mixed-use retail and residential project on Vermilion Street. The developer's request prompted the DDA's resolution, she said.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis, who is chairman of the downtown EDD, said he hopes to schedule board meetings soon.
Two groups, the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority and the staff of the Acadiana Planning Commission, approached him about serving as administrators of the EDDs.
Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the LPTFA, said the agency is interested in serving as administrators of all five EDDS, which are in the city of Lafayette.
The EDD boards would make all decisions on which projects to fund, Blanchard said. The LPTFA would provide functions such as arranging board meetings, providing staff for the meetings and other administrative tasks.
The LPTFA, which builds housing developments in the city, would not apply for funds through the EDDs for its own projects, he said.
"We just want to make sure that all the EDDs are successful," he said.
Monique Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, said she has had conversations about her staff administering one or two of the EDDs, the University Gateway EDD and the Trappey EDD.
Boulet said it makes sense for her staff to administer the University Avenue EDD because they have been involved in the University Avenue Corridor restoration project, including securing funding and assisting with public hearings and planning meetings. Her staff would prepare for the board's meetings and could provide research on the University Avenue EDD, she said.
The Trappey EDD, which includes part of the Interstate 49 Lafayette Connector area, also makes sense, Boulet said, because the ACP is involved in the Connector project and any work done in that sector would have to be coordinated with federal highway officials. The Trappey's developer approached her about administering that EDD, she said.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who opposed the EDDs and tried to abolish them, serves on the Acadiana Planning Commission board. Boulet said the commission board will have no involvement with the administration of the EDDs.
The decision on who will administer the EDDs will be made by the City Council members acting as the boards of the five EDDs.
The EDDs include the Northway Economic Development District around Northgate Mall; the University Gateway EDD along University Avenue, generally between Cameron Street and Interstate 10; the Downtown Lafayette EDD; the Holy Rosary Institute EDD established to aid in restoring the former Black Catholic school; and the Trappey Economic Development District and Trappey Riverfront Development.