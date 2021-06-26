Saturday’s summer showers didn’t put a damper on the Pride celebration in downtown Lafayette, as LGBTQ community members and allies socialized along Jefferson Street to cheer their identities, educate themselves and build community.

Businesses on Jefferson Street donned rainbow colors in painted murals, balloon arches and declarations of “Love is Love” and “Y’all Means All,” while families with children, college-aged attendees and older residents traded smiles, laughed while sheltering from the rain and enjoyed Pride-themed activities and live music.

Seeing young LGBTQ community members openly embracing their identities in the city was especially heartening, Lafayette PFLAG President Matthew Humphrey said.

Humphrey said the event was more than he ever imagined. The Lafayette PFLAG leader, now 40, said he didn’t fully accept his identity as a gay man until he was 36. Growing up, he faced abuse and negativity, and struggled with feeling that because of the response to his identity there was something wrong with himself.

Many kids feel the same and the results can be deadly, he said. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LGBTQ youth are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual youth. Events that publicly announce care and support for the LGBTQ community, like Pride, build community and can help children who are struggling, Humphrey said.

“Having something like this says that there are adults and businesses and churches and community leaders who accept you and that you do have a place and that it does get better,” he said.

Twenty-year-olds Amari Cola and Jazz Juneau, both Lafayette residents, were two of the young adults celebrating Pride. Both identified as pansexual and gender fluid. They said Pride was thrilling because it was an opportunity to socialize as their whole selves; no hiding their LGBTQ identities or having to be among people who were hostile. Juneau said growing up in Breaux Bridge, with few out LGBTQ peers, she grew accustomed to dirty looks and comments.

Juneau said she first attempted to come out in fifth grade, but didn’t come out to her family fully until college. Cola said she came out to her extended family this week. It was nerve-wracking, and difficult, but ultimately an experience that ended in support, she said.

“It was kind of hard because being a Black, gay woman you don’t see a lot of icons or models out there like me. Just for me to be accepted and proud in this community means a lot,” Cola said.

“Earlier I was still scared to go to the gas station [dressed for Pride],” Juneau said. “[Being at Pride] feels great. It feels like I can accept that part of me and embrace it. I can have fun with it and not try to be in a shell and hide who I am.”

Beausoleil Books was one of the main business supporters of the Lafayette Pride event, hosting a range of events from a Pride photo booth experience to an open community discussion and educational session on the LGBTQ experience. Beausoleil Books general manager Alexis Lemoine, a lesbian, said it was important all dimensions of Pride, from its boundless joy to the complicated history of LGBTQ acceptance in the U.S. and locally, were reflected.

The first Pride event was held in 1970 to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan in 1969, when LGBTQ community members fought back during a police raid of a popular gay bar, which turned into days of protests and clashes between the community and police, according to the Library of Congress.

Lemoine said she holds that history close, and also reminds herself that Pride is important because there are still LGBTQ community members fighting for acceptance in their own spaces.

“I have been out for years and I’ve been accepted by family, by friends and I work in a place where I’m very accepted. I often forget there are people out there that are hiding, that are scared, that aren’t accepted. I view this weekend as a platform or space for those people to feel safe,” Lemoine said.

Najwan Fuselier, a 19-year-old Lafayette native, has been out since he was a sophomore in high school but he said some family members still treat his identity as a gay man as a phase that can be corrected. He said instead of hiding that part of himself, he leaned into being more forward and authentic in embracing his queerness.

A turning point was the release of the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” a film about a teen boy navigating his sexual identity. Fuselier said he saw the film in theaters and seeing happy gay couples in the seats, and a Black love interest on the screen, was an important affirmation of his identity. Attending Pride is a continuation of that journey.

“It was such a moment for me because it was gay people together, and I’ll be honest I almost cried….I guess that was the start for me saying this is going to be me,” Fuselier said. “[Being at Pride] I wanted to show myself that I’m capable of celebrating me in my skin as Black man and being gay.”