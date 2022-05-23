Eleven Lafayette Parish residents have applied for a volunteer seat on the controversial Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control.
The appointee will fill the unexpired term of Doug Palombo, who resigned in April. The term expires Sept. 30, 2024.
The board has been the focus of public and news media attention in the past two years as it has made controversial decisions such as rejecting a small grant for books and speakers about the struggles of minorities for equal voting rights and for weakening the input of career librarians into whether books and movies should be banned from the library system.
The Lafayette Parish Council is expected to make an appointment to the library board at its June 7 meeting from among the 11 applicants. They are:
- Leslie Alexander
- Virginia Bienvenu
- Claire Dawkins
- Ludwig Gelobter
- Tim Howat
- Daniel Kelly
- Barbara Lamont
- Erasto Padron Jr.
- Alicia Roberts
- Joan Savoy
- Marquia Whitehead
Alexander is a writing and communications consultant since 2008 in Louisiana and Texas, working on site and remotely. From 2015-19 Alexander was a remote proposal and project manager for a New York-based Fortune 500 company and was a policies and procedures writer for a title and abstract company in Dallas in 2018.
Alexander has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Bienvenu has been a mental health clinician since August, and previously was a social work intern at the Cancer Center of Acadiana from February-August 2021, a social work intern at Genesis Behavioral Hospital from September 2019-February 2020 and a client assessment specialist from March 2016-August 2021.
She worked as a library technical associate from June 2006-May 2007.
Dawkins is a 2001 graduate of Lafayette High, attended a foreign language immersion program in France in 2001, earned a bachelor's degree in English literature at LSU in 2005 and a doctor of philosophy in English literature from the University of California at Davis in 2012.
Since 2013 she has taught at Stanford University Online High School. Her family moved back to Lafayette during the pandemic.
Gelobter has a bachelor's degree in industrial psychology from Columbia University in New York. He has been president and CEO of Lubar Group since 1985, was president and CEO of Crystal Publishing from May 1996-December 2006 and was a stockbroker for several years.
He has served on a community planning board in New York City and on the board of the NY Service Program for Older People. Gelobter was Democratic district leader from 1975-1983 in New York and was a candidate for State Assembly in New York City.
Howat has been materials manager at Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital since September 2003, a supply chain consultant since 2011 and a buyer/materials management at Lafayette General from May 1988-August 2003.
He has served on the Carencro High School Academy of Information Technologies Advisory Board, self published five books between 2011 and 2019 and has a bachelor's degree in general studies from UL in May 1991.
Kelly has been the owner of Fix-a-Chip, an auto glass company, since 2015 and CEO/senior pastor of The Harvest Center since 2010. He is president since 2018 of D. Kelly Inner City School of Golf.
He has a degree from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.
Lamont is president and CEO of New Orleans Teleport, which she founded in 1987. She has a bachelor's degree from Sarah Lawrence College and a master's in public administration from Harvard.
Lamont served on the New Orleans sewerage and water board from 1999-2005, was chair of the University of New Orleans business/higher education council and served on the fiscal task force of the Urban League of New Orleans.
Padron has been an information systems security engineer at L3Harris Techonologies in Broussard since January, was combat communications lead with the U.S. Air Force Jan. 2021-December 2020, was cyber response team lead for the Air Force August-December 2020, consultant for CGI April-August 2020, and held other IT, cyber and business positions as far back as 2001.
He is a May 2017 graduate of UL in informatics.
Roberts has worked with BrightSports Behavior and Learning since January 2015, was an emergency department technician at Lafayette General from November 2014-February 2015, was a midwifery intern in 2013-14 and was co-host of morning shows on radio stations KSMB and KMDL from 2003-2012.
She has a bachelor's degree from Central Methodist University and a master's from Ball State University, both in applied behavior analysis.
Savoy, retired from a career in health care and nonprofit organization management, moved to Lafayette from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She was executive director of Lafayette Land Revitalization Authority and Miles Perret Cancer Services and was development director at Acadiana Outreach Center.
Savoy serves on the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, appointed by the City Council. If selected for the library board, she told Council staff she would resign from the LPTFA board. Individuals are prohibited from serving concurrently on more than one local board or commission.
Whitehead has been a project based technical writer with McKinnon-Mulherin of Salt Lake City, Utah, since November, has been a diversity, equity and inclusion sensitivity reviewer at CSA Education since August, an online adjunct English instructor at LSU Eunice since August and an adjunct English instructor at South Louisiana Community College since August.
She is a current member of Leadership Lafayette and is on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Acadiana.