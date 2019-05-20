A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for lower St. Martin Parish because of high water in the area.
The order is effective immediately to protect the safety and health of residents because of water and sewerage issues caused by the high water.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars issued the voluntary evacuation order after consulting with the the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Anyone with questions or who needs assistance evacuating can call the Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.