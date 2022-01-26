One person died Wednesday morning to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound just east of Louisiana Highway 308, State Police Troop C said in a press release. Drew Bourg II, a 30-year-old man of Houma, was traveling east on his 2019 Chevrolet Cruze shortly before 6 am, when he struck the rear of a 18-wheeler that was partially in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90 facing north, in Lafourche Parish.
Bourg was restrained at the moment of the crash, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The drive of the 18-wheeler, a 2013 Freightliner, was also restrained but suffered no injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. The 18-wheeler driver, who stopped in a center turn lane of the highway before the crash, provided a voluntary breaths sample that did not detect alcohol. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Bourg and submitted for analysis.
In 2021, Louisiana experienced 997 highway fatalities, the highest ever recorded statewide. Troop C said in the press release that it has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths in 2022.
“While this crash remains under investigation, making good choices while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle can often mean the difference between a safe drive and one that ends in tragedy,” said State Police in the press release.
“Obeying all traffic laws and never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted are the number one things motorists can do to help make their trip a successful one.”