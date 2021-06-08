The Lafayette City and Parish Councils should convene a charter commission to prepare a deconsolidation plan that would return self governance to the city of Lafayette and provide the parish with the resources to be sustainable, the Protect the City Committee concludes in a draft report adopted Tuesday.

Seven citizen volunteers, residents from inside and outside the city of Lafayette who were appointed to the committee by the City Council, first met in March with instructions to investigate whether remaining a part of consolidated government is in the best interest of the citizens and taxpayers of Lafayette.

They studied city and parish finances and budgets and heard from former city-parish council members, present city and parish council members, original charter authors, city-parish department heads and others who have been involved in various ways with local government.

"The committee has heard, almost without exception, that consolidation has benefitted no one," the report concludes. "It has not benefitted the city, the parish or the other municipalities."

A Home Rule Charter approved in 1992 and implemented in 1996 combined some parts of the city and parish governments and created Lafayette Consolidated Government. Five smaller municipalities in the parish retained their own mayors and city councils. Only Lafayette, the largest municipality in the parish, forfeited its separate mayor and city council, replaced by a mayor-president and city-parish council.

A charter amendment approved in 2018 split the council into separate city and parish councils in an effort to return some control over city decisions and spending to the City Council. The 2018 amendment did not provide Lafayette with its own mayor, so every voter in the parish continues to elect the mayor-president whose loyalties are divided between being the mayor of Lafayette and parish president.

Over the past year, ambiguity in the charter has led to disagreements between the City and Parish councils and administration over the budget, spending, even the hiring of an attorney to represent the City Council. Those disagreements led the City Council to appoint the Protect the City Committee to study whether the city should consider withdrawing from consolidated government.

The committee voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve the draft plan, then seek input from the public, city and parish councils and administration before finalizing the report and sending it to the City Council.

Mark Pope was the only person on the committee to vote against approving the draft report. Tina Shelvin-Bingham was absent.

"I am not for deconsolidation," Pope said.

Every time a change is made in the charter, Pope said, it creates mystery and distrust of government. He attempted to amend the report to add the option of having the city and parish councils draft changes to the charter.

Committee member Stuart Breaux, an attorney, said deconsolidation would require writing a new charter, not just amendments, and a charter commission must be appointed to write a new charter. The councils are not allowed to do so, he said.

