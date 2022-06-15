At about 7:30 a.m. March 9, Ed Francez got a phone call from a longtime friend.
Brent Logan was pulling up in a boat to Francez’s property on the Vermilion River, near Cypress Island Swamp. “He says, ‘Ed, you’ve got a new co-owner,’’ Francez recalls Logan telling him. “The city of Lafayette.”
Francez didn’t know what Logan was talking about.
“And I’ve got something else for you,” Logan continued. “They took out your spoil bank and trees.”
Francez said he didn’t believe him. So Logan texted some photographs.
That’s how the Lafayette homebuilder learned his first cousins had negotiated a deal with Lafayette Consolidated Government to sell their portion of land they co-owned in St. Martin Parish.
Touring his land last week, Francez tries to capture with words and gestures what it looked like before LCG denuded it. Today, vegetation sprouts green in the dirt where trees and heavy brush once cloistered his hunting camp.
The 59-year-old has spent the past three months trying to figure out why he was cut out of talks between LCG and his two sets of relatives, who each owned a one-third undivided interest the 41-acre tract. And, more importantly, why his cousins, among them a district judge, were paid more than the property is worth.
By the end of that day in March, more details of LCG’s actions emerged: Overnight in February, LCG and its contractor, Rigid Constructors, went into St. Martin Parish and dug up a spoil bank levee on Francez’s property, transporting the dirt across the river on the Lafayette Parish side. Removing the spoil, deposited decades ago in a dredging operation, is expected to relieve flooding on the Vermilion River. Francez’s trees are now stacked up next to the new levee across the bayou.
Lafayette government is under investigation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its decision to do the work without a federal permit. The Corps told LCG to stop all activity on the project (with the exception of a directive to remove spoil it deposited on wetlands). Concerned LCG’s actions could adversely affect Cypress Island residents and livid that Lafayette had ended cooperation and gone behind his back, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars has vowed to sue “every single person, firm or entity that may have been complicit in the surreptitious removal of those spoil banks.”
And, as first reported by The Current, LCG may have violated public bid law in paying Rigid Constructors $3.7 million for the project by amending the job to a $390,000 as-needed excavation contract awarded in December. Just last week, the Lafayette City Council took what is likely the first step toward pursuing its own investigation into the operation.
Public records documenting LCG’s purchase of the spoil banks land indicate another potential legal issue: It may have paid triple the land’s worth, violating statutes that prohibit “gratuitous donation” of public resources.
From recordings in the St. Martin Parish courthouse dated March 9, withheld from being filed into the public record until 16 days after LCG bought the property, Francez learned the other two co-owner groups were each paid $42,000 for their one-third shares. But the land’s total value was set at $42,000, according to a property appraisal The Current obtained through a public records request.
Francez has searched for answers that continue to elude him. Public records requests to LCG that he filed for additional information have yet to yield a single response. Some of his requests are more than a month old.
“I always knew there was more value in the dirt than the property,” says Francez, explaining how he struggled to understand a $126,000 valuation for the 41 acres. “The city of Lafayette overpaid.”