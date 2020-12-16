Both Avery Island salt miners who were unaccounted for after a roof collapse have been found dead, according to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.
They are identified as 27-year-old Lance Begnaud of Broussard and 41-year-old Rene Romero of New Iberia.
A portion of the roof of the underground salt mine operated by Cargill Deicing Technology collapsed Monday morning. Cargill said Wednesday morning the second victim was found the previous evening. The first victim was found earlier on Tuesday. Professional grief counselors are on site, Cargill said.
"Our hearts are broken for our colleagues and their families. To respect their privacy, we will not be sharing further details about the employees at this time," the company's statement says.
Federal investigators are working to determine the cause of the collapse. Cargill has said "there is no indication" the collapse was related to safety violations that federal inspectors discovered this month, but the company has declined to elaborate on what inspectors found.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration catalogues citations on its website, along with specific code violations, but the federal agency does not specify what caused the violations. One of the Avery Island citations, issued Dec. 3, noted hazardous ground conditions.
Telephone and email messages to the agency concerning investigation protocols were pending on Wednesday afternoon.
There are 15 underground salt mines in the U.S., with three in Louisiana located a few miles apart in Iberia and St. Mary Parishes. They are similar sized in terms of workforce, combining for more than 500 jobs. Louisiana leads the nation in operator employee hours logged at underground salt mines, according to federal data.
Cargill has received 48 citations this year at its Avery Island mine, amassing proposed penalties of $13,181, putting it near the middle of the pack in both categories among underground salt mines across the country.
Leading the nation in both categories -- by wide margins -- is the Morton Salt mine at Weeks Island, about a half hour's drive from Avery Island. Morton has received 151 citations at its Weeks Island mine this year, with proposed penalties of $84,556.
An emailed query to Morton was pending on Wednesday afternoon.
Cargill employs about 175 people at Avery Island, according to federal data. The company said 18 were working when the roof collapsed, and all but the two who died made it out safely.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added.