State Police are still looking for the driver who crashed into a home on Highway 93 and Gloria Switch Road in Scott on New Year's Eve and then apparently ran away.
Lucille Briscoe, 79, says she wasn’t home at the time of the crash, but noticed the damage early Tuesday morning and called police.
State Troopers arrived at her home to document the damage and the car was removed.
Photos of the scene show that the vehicle went off the road and crashed through a metal gate, knocking down a brick support to the home. Briscoe says they are working to fix that damage.
