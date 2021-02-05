Barbecuing in front of the Lafayette mayor-president's house to protest a police killing has landed a woman in court.

The district attorney's office on Thursday charged Tara Fogleman Laxey, 46, with obstruction of a public passage and disturbing the peace for the August incident. Both are misdemeanors.

Laxey is expected to appear in court Tuesday for arraignment. She will plead not guilty, her attorney Marcus Allen said Friday.

"This will inevitably go to a trial," Allen said. "She’s not willing to negotiate. She feels she stood up for what she believes in."

+2 Lafayette mayor refuses to meet with protesters outside his home: 'That's not good trouble' Protesters in Lafayette and Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his administration continue to be at odds over community response to the police …

Laxey, an activist with the group Unity 7 and The Village, went live on Facebook in late August from the street outside Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house while she grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. She wanted Guillory to visit with her to discuss the Aug. 21 shooting death of Trayford Pellerin at the hands of Lafayette Police.

Allen questioned why the district attorney's office would prosecute the case at all, much less in district court instead of city court. The move, he said, is fanning the flames of the Black community because Laxey's case is tied to the killing of Pellerin, which set off marches and protests last year.

That same group of protesters, Allen said, are backing Laxey now and may protest before her arraignment.

+16 Man shot and killed by Lafayette police officers identified as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin The Black man shot and killed by Lafayette police officers while armed with a knife near Evangeline Thruway Friday night has been identified a…

"Why would the city do that right now?" he asked. "We don't need that right now, on the heels of an officer committing suicide" after leaving a message about police brutality and unfairness. "The fire had calmed down."

After Laxey's grilling protest, Guillory called it an act of public intimidation and said his wife and children should not have been subjected to the event.

“It was a tragedy for our community that children and my wife that did not ask for that had to witness it firsthand," he said at the time.