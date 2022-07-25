Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he's still in charge of Lafayette Consolidated Government, but the Home Rule Charter may indicate he shouldn't be.
Guillory released a statement Monday morning saying he checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility for treatment of possible alcohol dependency related in part to work stress and post-traumatic stress disorder related to his service in Iraq in the military.
His statement and another that followed by his staff just before noon Monday indicate special arrangements were made with the rehab facility so that City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter can reach him at any time "to continue to give direction as necessary on City-Parish matters."
Logan and Wingerter are appointed by and serve at the discretion of Guillory.
The Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter states that when the mayor-president is "absent from and unavailable to Lafayette Parish for more than 48 hours," the powers and duties of the mayor-president are to be exercised by a member of the city or parish council who is appointed jointly by the chairpersons of both councils.
In the follow-up news release, Deputy Chief of Staff Jamie Angelle said Guillory remains the chief executive officer of the city, the parish and city-parish government, "being available to exercise all general executive and administrative authority over all administrative functions, departments of Lafayette Consolidated Government in accordance with the charter."
Special arrangements were made with his in-patient treatment facility to allow 24-hour access, the release states. Guillory not only can be reached by the city-parish attorney or the CAO at any time, he will continue to "personally review and sign any documents, such as contracts or ordinances."
Guillory, Angelle wrote, has a computer with secure internet access to LCG's network and "remains available to perform his functions" as mayor-president remotely.
"The Mayor-President is not 'unavailable' within the meaning of Section 3-06 of the LCG Home Rule Charter," the release states.