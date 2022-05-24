In an effort to stem teen violence this summer, Lafayette Parish middle and high schools students are invited to a safe haven every Saturday night in June and July.
"We're scared," Carencro High School junior Kirsten Randall said Tuesday. Teens like herself don't have opportunities to go out and have fun safely, she said.
Sunday evening a 16-year-old girl died in Lafayette after being shot. A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with her death. Randall said she knew the victim.
In 2020, guns became the leading cause of death among children and teens in the U.S., reaching a peak of 45,222, according to a letter published May 19 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Homicides by firearms among teens and children saw a 33.4% increase from 2019-2020. The highest rate of deaths by firearms was among Black youths.
Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin announced the creation of the Safe Haven Anti-Violence Initiative at a press conference Tuesday afternoon with Mayor-President Josh Guillory.
"If we don't provide activities, they'll find something to do," Guillory said.
Rubin encouraged everyone who calls to ask him how they can help when shootings occur in the community to volunteer or make donations to the Safe Haven initiative.
"We have to set the example. We have to lead," Rubin said. "We need to change the narrative. Let's not wait until somebody's shot."
Students in Lafayette Parish middle and high schools are invited to attend the Safe Haven evenings from 6-10:30 p.m. every Saturday from June 4-July 30 at Girard Park Recreation Center. The evening, which is free to students, will include games, tutors, reading, mentors and inspirational speakers.
Registration is not required for students to attend.
Volunteers are needed to chaperone and feed the students, Rubin said. He's also soliciting donations of food like hot dogs and hamburgers.
Groups and individuals wishing to volunteer are asked to attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at a banquet hall at 4306 Moss St.
Volunteers and donors may contact Rubin at 337-852-1130 for more information.