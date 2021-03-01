Wilken Jones nearly closed the Rural African American Museum forever last summer due to financial troubles tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, his modest Opelousas museum has received a lifeline in the form of a $5,000 donation from Hancock Whitney Bank.
"We were born in the Gulf South, and preserving the region’s history is very important to us," Hancock Whitney Senior Regional President Robert Schneckenburger said in a statement. "When we heard about the financial challenges Mr. Jones was facing to keep the museum open, we felt we had to help."
Jones has depended on grants, donations, fundraisers and volunteers since opening his museum 27 years ago.
Because he doesn't charge an admission fee at the museum and cultural center, Jones relies on those sources of income to cover the cost of rent and utilities at 1414 N. Main St. in Opelousas.
Planned fundraisers were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Pandemic precautions also resulted in fewer visitors and fewer donations at the museum.
"I'd hate to take all this down and put it in a storage room or something," Jones said during a June interview. "I love my little museum. I'd hate to close it."
Jones, a Vietnam veteran and retired school teacher, said he found few other funding opportunities at a time when so many were suffering.
After announcing last summer that his museum might be a COVID-19 casualty, the community rallied around Jones to ensure he could keep the doors open.
About 1,500 people visit the museum per year to learn about the often overlooked history and culture of Black residents in St. Landry Parish. The museum's exhibits cover events from about 1865 to 1965.
“Mr. Jones’ collection gives us a tangible look at a century of African American life in St. Landry Parish and builds awareness of the history, community identities and ways of life that have influenced culture and opportunity in Acadiana and the Gulf South for generations,” Schneckenburger said. “We are honored to join other local people and organizations in doing what we can to help Mr. Jones carry on his good work at the Rural African American Museum.”
The museum doesn't just showcase exhibits about Black homes, schools, churches, businesses, music, sports and agriculture in St. Landry Parish. It also highlights Jones' own story.
A flier near the entrance advertises a wanted slave who ran away in 1859. Jones said the subject of the flier was his great-grandfather.
Jones traced his family's history while traveling to African countries of Kenya, Senegal and Ghana, where many of Louisiana's slaves came from.
“I’ve dedicated my life to our history and culture,” Jones said. "The Rural African American Museum has given me the opportunity to educate and share our ancestors’ history with our local community. Seeing a young adult’s reaction to the museum and our ancestry reminds me why I want to keep this museum alive."
Jones said the recent $5,000 donation will help to cover basic bills as well as expand exhibits at the museum.
It could also help future generations to learn more about their own community.
"If you know where you come from and you know where you are, you know where you want to go," Jones said.