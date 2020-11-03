Lafayette Parish voters have agreed to rededicate to fire protection, roads and bridges a .25-mill property tax that had been dedicated to culture, recreation and tourism and renewed a property tax for Lafayette Parish public schools.
Voters in the city of Scott also rejected a proposed sales tax for police and fire protection.
With 126 of 127 precincts reporting Tuesday night, 56% of voters agreed to rededicate the CREATE (culture, recreation, entertain, arts, tourism and related economies) tax versus 44% who rejected the proposal.
As a result, .175 mills will be rededicated to parish wide fire protection and .75 mills will go to parish roads and bridges.
In November 2017, voters parish wide agreed to take 1.1 mills in property taxes from 3.56 mills dedicated to public health, mosquito control and animal control, and rededicate it to drainage and a new culture, recreation and arts initiative created by former City-Parish President Joel Robideaux. Only .25 mills was rededicated to the CREATE initiative, generating about $563,000 a year.
When Josh Guillory replaced Robideaux in January, he dissolved the CREATE program and announced plans to ask voters to rededicate the tax.
In 2018, the former City-Parish Council created a new fire district for unincorporated areas of the parish, and in December 2018, voters in the district rejected a 10-mill property tax that would have been dedicated to providing fire protection for unincorporated areas.
The fire rating for unincorporated areas rose from a five to a six after the tax was rejected and property insurance rates followed suit.
An existing 5-mill property tax for Lafayette Parish schools was renewed by voters Tuesday.
With 126 of 127 precincts reporting, 60% of voters approved the tax renewal.
The tax generates about $11.7 million a year for construction, maintenance and improvement of school facilities.
Voters in Scott rejected a new 1% sales tax that would have been split equally between the police and fire departments.
With all 17 precincts reporting Tuesday night, 51% of voters rejected the tax and 49% approved the tax. Turnout in Scott was 66.4%.