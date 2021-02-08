The Lafayette City Council has called a special meeting Tuesday to consider an emergency ordinance that would require anyone visiting or working inside public buildings and businesses to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an order placing restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes, but Mayor-President Josh Guillory said it is not the job of local police and fire departments to enforce the state restrictions.
As of Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 18,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lafayette Parish and 2,133 probable cases, along with 225 deaths attributed to the virus and another 16 deaths probably caused by the virus.
The proposed ordinance, released to the public for the first time Monday afternoon, states that the Home Rule Charter provides the City Council with the authority to provide for the life, health, property and public safety of residents and visitors by requiring masks.
If approved, the ordinance would require anyone visiting public or government buildings and businesses that provide goods or services to the general public, including bars, restaurants, medical facilities, movie theaters and entertainment centers, to wear a mask or other face covering.
Employees who have "direct contact" with the general public also would be required to wear masks, including cab drivers or ride-share drivers.
Businesses or organizations would be responsible for enforcing the mask mandate in their buildings. The Lafayette Police Department and other agencies with authority could write citations against businesses and organizations, with the exception of religious institutions, that do not enforce the mask mandate, the ordinance states.
The first two violations come with warnings. A third gets the violator a misdemeanor summons and increased penalties for subsequent violations.
The ordinance does not specify the penalties to businesses that do not enforce the mask mandate.
If a visitor or employee refuses to wear a mask or leave the building when asked, he or she could face trespassing charges or other criminal charges. The ordinance does not spell out the penalties, but a first-offense trespassing conviction is punishable by a fine between $100 and $500 and up to 30 days in jail.
There's a loophole in the ordinance: A customer or employee may claim they qualify for a mask exemption, in which case the business or group would not be required to comply with the mask ordinance.
The mask mandate would be in effect until the governor's emergency order expires.
City Council members Glenn Lazard and Nanette Cook in January announced plans to ask the council to approve a mask mandate as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Lafayette.
Last week, however, Cook withdrew her support for the mask mandate, saying some of her constituents are troubled about government overreach and she spoke with several medical professionals who don't agree that masks are effective in slowing the spread of the virus.
Three votes of the five council members are needed to adopt the ordinance. If it is approved, Mayor-President Josh Guillory could veto the measure. The council would need four votes to override the veto.
Council Clerk Veronica Williams said Monday afternoon that in the past 1 1/2 weeks, the council office received 2,317 calls about the mask mandate, excluding duplicates. That includes 1,360 people against requiring the use of masks and 957 in favor of the mask mandate, she said.
The emergency City Council meeting begins immediately after the regular City Council meeting which starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 705 W. University Ave. The public is invited to attend and comment.